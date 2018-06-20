Mumbai Food: BKC's new restobar offers mix of desi and international fare

Dubbed a "social networking bar", is called Butterfly High, and is by the owners of Shiv Sagar and Mahesh Lunch Home, who've partnered with entrepreneurs Dhaval Udeshi, Pawan Shahri, Sanjay Shetty and Nikhil Rochlani

Mario's discovery

Mumbai's astronomical rents pose a problem for every kind of business. And for freelancers who have been making the most of the surge in co-working spaces, there's a new bar that will also function as your flexi-workspace. The plus point? It's in BKC and will cost you Rs 5,000 for a month. This latest offering, dubbed a "social networking bar", is called Butterfly High, and is by the owners of Shiv Sagar and Mahesh Lunch Home, who've partnered with entrepreneurs Dhaval Udeshi, Pawan Shahri, Sanjay Shetty and Nikhil Rochlani.



Prawn ghee roast. Pics/Shadab Khan

The restaurant is located in a sunny spot in BKC, close to another popular co-working space, though this offers a smaller community-style table with plug points, Wi-Fi connectivity, as well as printing and projection facilities. Udeshi tells us that they also plan to host music and other performances once they settle in.



Crispy lotus stem chips

The menu, designed by chef Rakesh Talwar, offers familiar flavours that will appeal to diverse palates — think rasam, chana chaat, poutine, bhel (made with quinoa, for a twist), and a bao dish too. The veg and fish thali from their earlier property (Fish N Bait that was in the same space) makes a return on this menu as well. And for those who crave for Mumbai-style fast food in the midst of high-end restaurants, the Shiv Sagar pav bhaji (Rs 220) will add a nostalgic touch. "We want to offer dishes that would appeal to everyone, and at pocket-friendly prices," reasons Udeshi.



Pulled jackfruit nachos

Pocket-friendly it is, as you can guzzle beer starting at Rs 100. We try a few cocktails, from which the original proposal (Rs 500), a mix of vodka, orange juice, kaffir lime, egg white, rosewater, lime and sugar wins our vote. This cocktail will be served with a rose, just in case you plan to make a proposal to your dining partner.



Lamb tikki cheese melt

From the food menu, the tomato curry leaf rasam (Rs 200) is a spicy delight served with fried idli cubes. The crispy lotus stem chips with plum sauce (Rs 290) make for a nice bar bite. Looking for a new version of nachos? Try the pulled jackfruit nachos (Rs 300), where the jackfruit worked with BBQ sauce will appeal to meat eaters too (regular nachos can be made on request).



The original proposal

The lamb tikki cheese melt with tomato chutney (Rs 350) is our favourite, where the chutney adds a zing to the delicate kebabs with a cheese centre. The traditional ghee roast prawns (Rs 450) is their speciality and is executed without a glitch. And for social media addicts, call for Mario's discovery (Rs 340) a cutesy dessert made with macarons, white chocolate, brownie mud and cream cheese.

The next time you are looking for a menu that you don't need to Google to comprehend before you order, you know where to head.

Opens: on June 22

Time: 12 pm to 1.30 am

At: Ground floor, Jet Airways, Godrej BKC, Bandra East.

Call: 8080806940

