Mumbai Food: Brand new take-away in Bandra West is offering value-for-money pizzas

That's what's getting Two Bro's Pizza a foot in the door

Capresse

In a city where new eateries crop up (and shut down), ever so often, how do you keep the customer hooked? You talk money. That's what's getting Two Bro's Pizza a foot in the door. While the menu features pizzas starting at Rs 225, they're dishing them out for a flat Rs 99 (all inclusive), till June 24.

With deliveries between Bandra and Khar, we (who stay beyond this belt) drop in to place our order. It's obvious that the marketing strategy is working with the chef screaming, "quicker", "come on" and "faster" to get the kitchen staff to meet the demand. From the Classic Pizzas section on the menu, we begin with the kheema classic (beyond the offer, it is Rs 325 for an eight-inch base), which is topped generously with chatpata minced meat as well as pepper. While the kheema has bite, the base of marinara sauce adds a soothing note. Add to this a hint of sinful cheddar, all served over a crispy thin crust.

The picante paneer (otherwise Rs 295/eight-inch) lives up to its name and you can taste the masalas in every bite. The chef is generous with chunks of paneer tikka, which together with green mint leaves, red chillies and red capsicum, make the pizza look as good as it tastes.

From the Special Pizzas section, the El diablo (otherwise Rs 295/eight-inch) looks interesting with fiery orange nachos topping it. But the nachos soon get soggy, ruining the taste of an otherwise tantalising pizza-meets-burrito, with beans, sour cream and peppers.

For those who are into food trends, there's the capresse (otherwise Rs 395/eight-inch). It has a base of black dough, thanks to an activated charcoal crust. It comes with a topping of loads of cheese (tiny little cubes and shavings), and cubes of red tomatoes. We taste the peculiar, thicker-than-usual crust only as we reach the end; hopefully the 'detox' label on charcoal will help us eliminate the guilt of cheating on a diet with a cheesy dish.

From the wings and sides, we pick the American barbecue wings (Rs 225, without taxes, not included in the offer). The wings are spicy, but a tad dry. The garlic bread with fondue dip (Rs245 plus taxes) is essentially an eight-inch pizza base topped with herbs and garlic. The aromas of a pizza waft up just as you open the box and the combination of mild herbs blends beautifully with pungent garlic. Add to this the fondue dip and you've got a meal in itself.

Since it is a large order, they throw in the double chocolate brownies (otherwise Rs 80) for free. The brownies look like large cup cakes. They're layered with sinful gooey chocolate and just a few bites will leave you feeling satiated, even though your taste buds will crave for more.

The generosity of the owners won us over. But it's the taste of the pizzas that wins us more. Now if only their delivery belt was wider than Bandra and Khar.

Time: 12 noon to 12 midnight

At: 85/46, B Dawood Sulemani Building, Waroda Road, Behind A-1 bakery, Bandra West.

Call: 6418822

