Mumbai Food: Bring the flavours of Pind on Lohri at Sakinaka

Thali at Delhi Highway

Delhi Highway restaurant at Saki Naka known for its North Indian thali is all set to bring the flavours of pind on occasion of Lohri and Sankranti. The estaurant will be serving a special thali on occasion of these two festivities

The Thali consists of Punjab's famous Sarson Ka Saag the leafy greens that are the winter special of Punjab cooked in mustard oil with the desi tadka of onion and garlic. Enjoy the delicious curries with Garma Garam Makki Di Roti, i.e. cornmeal bread. Addition of Lehsun ka Achar and Onion and green Chilli Salad gives a pleasant crunch to the meal. The desi white butter (makkhan) will add to the charm of the entire meal taking you right to the Pind. The Kullad ki Chaas will end your satisfying meal with a cool essence.

Details

What: Lohri and Sakranti thali

Where: Delhi Highway, Times Square, Sakinaka

When: 12.00pm to 3.30pm and 7.00pm to 11.00pm

Cost: 499 ++ as applicable

Contact: 02228510000

