Mumbai Food: Celebrate World Gin Day with different spins of cocktails

On World Gin Day today, we bring you creations that champion the spirit, and present it in a new avatar

Spice bazaar gin & tonic

Move over craft beer and flavoured vodka, gin is the new cool kid on the block this summer. In its latest makeover, the spirit has shed its former avatar of a somewhat medicinal drink to embrace its true identity as a spirit hailed for its ability to effortlessly mutate into much more. Mixologists too have taken to gin with unparalleled gusto — from quirky cocktails and innovative spins on classics to elaborate dessert-themed concoctions, there's no dearth of ways in which you can raise a toast to gin while out and about in Mumbai. Here's presenting some of the most interesting iterations you can sample in the city.

Mumbai, in a glass

Spice bazaar gin & tonic is an ode to the diversity of Mumbai, as exemplified by the spices used by the communities that call this city their home. "This gin-and-tonic takes you back to the spice markets of India. Shaken with black pepper, cardamom, curry leaves and star anise, this aromatic drink uses locally-sourced Strangers and Sons gin. It is topped with artisanal tonic water," says manager Deepen Kanwar.

At Bombay Vintage, Colaba.

Time 11 am to 1 am

Call 22880017

Cost Rs 695 plus taxes



Camembert and gin

A cheesecake you can drink

So, you're already a pro at wine and cheese pairings, but how about a beverage that brings the two together in one goblet? That's what Rahul Nanavare proposes to do with the creatively designed camembert and gin drink. "Camembert is a moist, soft, creamy, surface-ripened cow milk cheese, with a robust pungent flavour. Combined with the aromatics and botanicals in gin, this creates a nuanced flavour profile," he explains. Fennel root adds freshness while the blueberry and blackberry jams balance the flavour of this drink.

At Woodside Inn, Wodehouse Road, Colaba.

Time 11 am to 1 am

Call 22875752

Cost Rs 645 plus taxes



The chameleon

Colour us interested

This craft cocktail is quite befittingly called the chameleon, given its tendency to change colours from blue to violet while you sip on it. And given its dramatic smoke effect and the flask-like container it is served in, the drink looks like it's straight out of a chemistry lab. "It is made of butterfly pea tea-infused gin, lime cordial and tonic water. The tea naturally changes its colour upon coming into contact with any citric element. This cocktail refreshes your palate with its botanical and citrus flavours," says mixologist Gaurish Rangnekar.

At Toast Bistro Bar, Andheri East.

Time 7.30 am onwards

Call 8879977812

Cost Rs 399

Plus taxes



English breakfast

Breakfast of champions

"Gin is a British classic, as is the traditional English breakfast, which made us want to create a drink that encapsulated both. So, the cocktail features gin infused with Earl Grey tea and orange marmalade", says mixologist Ami Shroff. It is served in a classic teapot and comes with an interesting assortment of sides, including a sunny-side up panacotta and mango compote "egg" and banana bread.

At London Taxi, Lower Parel.

Time 12 pm to 1.30 am

Call 7710082222

Cost Rs 695 plus taxes (serves two cups)



Gin popsicles

Playground delights with a twist

Take a break from the blistering summer heat with these playful gin-soaked popsicles, which are served in three delightful flavours — tropical pineapple and cranberry, a refreshing frozen cappuccino, and fruity combination of guava and apple. "These popsicles are made using London's most renowned spirit, Beefeater Gin, and are especially designed to enhance the citrus, mineral and juniper notes in gin," says John Leese, bar consultant at Toast & Tonic.

At Toast & Tonic, BKC, Bandra East.

Time 12 pm to 12 am

Call 26534722

Cost Rs 650 plus taxes

