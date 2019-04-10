Mumbai Food: Check out these jams that have alcohol in it

food

We compare three different jams available in the city, each with an element of alcohol in it

Pics/Nimesh Dave

We were fortunate enough to spend a part of our childhood in a bungalow located in the middle of a tea garden in Assam. And one of the abiding memories we have from that period is the sight of orange peels being laid out to dry under the sun, before being used to make homemade marmalade. But we had never imagined someone using whiskey to accentuate its taste.

So, when we heard of a brand offering an orange and whiskey marmalade, our interest was piqued. We then hunted for more such spreads available in the city, which have an element of alcohol in them. That resulted in us finding two other spectacular jams. Read on to find out more about how each item fared.

Strawberry mango and mojito jam

It was in 2019, after many years, that Mumbai's markets witnessed mangoes and strawberries being sold at the same time. What usually happens is that the season for strawberries gets over, and only then do mangoes arrive once summer sets in. "We thus had a lot of surplus strawberries when we started getting mangoes as well. So, I thought of combining the two fruits in a jam, later deciding to add mojito in it since it acts as a coolant in the hot season," says chef Amit Sharma, co-founder of an Andheri eatery.

He adds that the process involves sautéing a bit of sugar, mint and cinnamon, and then adding the strawberries and mangoes, with the mojito coming right at the end since the alcohol would evaporate otherwise. The result is a jam with a pleasant taste that has the crunch of strawberry seeds and the sweetness of mangoes. But the only complaint we have is that we can't taste the mojito at all, which leaves us a bit disappointed about a jam that is otherwise a great spread.

Taste: The overriding flavour comes from the mangoes.

Alcohol quotient: The jam could definitely do with more mojito.

Cost: Rs 400 for 250 gm

Verdict

AT Poetry by Love and Cheesecake, Pali Darshan, Bandra West

Time 8 am to 12 am

CALL 8291295412

Orange and whiskey marmalade

The inspiration for combining whiskey and marmalade came to Shashank Aggarwal of Masala Monk after he tried whiskey sour, a classic cocktail. "The bitterness of oranges complements that of the whiskey, and I thought about replicating the same in a marmalade. The whiskey also adds a lot of aroma to the spread, because marmalade anyway has a strong fragrance, and the entire experience changes as a result," Aggarwal says.

He has a point, because when we try the product, we find an immediate hint of whiskey even though oranges dominate the flavour. The peels, too, leave a pleasant tingle on the palate. It is overall a delectable take on the same kind of spread that we used to have for breakfast in Assam all those years ago.

Taste: There is a strong bitterness from the orange peels.

Alcohol content: There is only a subtle hint of whiskey.

Cost: Rs 999 for 380 gm

Verdict

Log on to masalamonk.com

Red wine jam

Although he grew up in the bustling city of Paris, chef Alexis Gielbaum found himself in Chinon, a commune in the French region of Touraine, in his late teens after his mother shifted base there. That's where he first remembers having wine jam. The area is famous for its vineyards. "Our neighbour would make their own wine, which was really good, and she used to make jam out of it, too. It's a famous recipe in that region," Gielbaum tells us, adding that he introduced the item to the menu of a fine-dine in Worli that he helms since he's always been in love with it. And it's love at first bite for us, too, when we give the product a try. It has a jelly-like consistency, with an inescapable flavour of the wine. It's best paired with different types of cheese, Gielbaum informs, though we lap up the jam all by itself after it's sent to our workplace in a tiny jar.

Taste: There is an unmistakable flavour of red wine, which is sweetened with sugar and spices.

Alcohol quotient: This was the most potent jam of the lot.

Cost: Complimentary

Verdict

AT Slink and Bardot, shop 329/A, Thadani House, opposite Indian Coast Guard, Worli Village, Worli.

Time 7 pm to 1 am

CALL 7045904728

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates