Mumbai Food: Check out yummiest options in the city to try out during monsoon

Let's ring in the Mumbai monsoon with happy heart, loads of fries. We've picked up a mix of yummy options that add a chatpata kick when it pours

Jain-friendly fries

We aren't sure what to expect when we hear of fries made from raw, bananas but being legit foodies we try it anyway. And guess what? It wasn't bad at all. The Jain nacho fries (R175) is a massive hotch-potch of fries, nachos, baked beans and sauces, served with a huge dollop of cream cheese that somehow works well together.

At: The Pabulum, Lower Parel, Santacruz West.

Call: 9137567422 (Lower Parel)

On the house

Specially hand-cut from fresh potatoes, these house fries (R300) are served with five different sauces including garlic mustard aioli, spicy bhut mayo, coriander chilli pesto, cool herb tzatziki and tangy mango basil salsa, making it a simple and delightful indulgence.

At: Doolallys Taproom (multiple outlets)

Call: 7400171674 (Veera Desai Road)

Amreeka imported

At this joint, which seems to have a special bond with USA, we opt for the el toro fries (Rs 110) with extra cheese sauce and the American chicken fries (Rs 160) and play it safe. For us, the sparing use of sauces as opposed to drowning the fries in them works — we want to taste the star of the dish. The American chicken fries come with huge chunks of chicken sausages with crunchy-yet-soft fries served with a generous drizzle of barbeque and cheese sauces. The fries are pre-tossed in a house-made lemon chilli finger spice that is to die for. The el toro fries on the other hand are just about alright. We love the huge chunks of jalapenos, though we doubt it would have tasted as good had we not added the cheese.

At: Yummerica Fries, Versova, Andheri West.

Call: 9619962969

Two in one

Multiple videos circulating on "pizza fries" is what originally started the hullabaloo around loaded fries, so how could we leave it out? At this joint, the pizza fries (Rs 140) are covered in sticky pizza sauce and topped with a bunch of other sauces that we just simply lost track of. In short, it was good.

At: The VJ Cafe, Purushottam Kheraj Road, Mulund West.

Call: 8291613030

Moo moo bites

Without ae shadow of a doubt, if you ask us to pick a favourite it would be the buff swishy saucer( Rs 150) at this popular Bandra joint. The chunky, lovely homemade fries are a breath of fresh air. They are tossed in chilli powder and served with delicious shredded beef, donned with BBQ, thousand island and chilli garlic sauce. The best part? You can taste the skin on the potatoes. That to us is what authentic fries should taste like.

At: Frisbees, Labaik House, Bandra West.

Call: 9769603884

Mexican masti

For a newly opened joint, this quick-service restaurant has a range of exciting fusion dishes. We opted for their chipotle tex mex fries (Rs 119) which left us satisfied, if not elated. The use of processed fries dulls the dish considerably. However, their sauces, which are made from scratch, helps add that extra zing. For us, the winner is their salsa which is piquant with the right amount of sweet and spicy flavours. Also, 10 points for using fresh tomatoes.

At: Grub Shub, Kings Circle, Matunga.

Call: 9136040144

Curries made easy

We have often wondered why Indian food wasn't as easy to eat as, say, a sandwich and found the solution at this cafe in the burbs. The butter chicken fries (Rs 190) has shredded chicken tikka bits mixed with in-house fries, drenched in a creamy, spicy gravy reminiscent of Delhi's khau gallis. The paneer chunks in the paneer makhani fries (Rs 180) are soft and fresh. The gravy is akin to the butter chicken, except that it's a tad sweeter.

At: KA.FE- Kitchen Altering Fuzion Experience, DN Nagar, Andheri West.

Call: 9833950145; 9833950245

Burrito fun

If you are a burrito fan but a compulsive fries eater, the chicken burrito fries (Rs 180) at this multiple-outlet eatery is your best bet. It is tangy, spicy, crunchy, mushy and indulgent all at once. The overload of baked beans and thousand island and cheese sauce is perfectly designed for gluttony. The fries are suprisingly soft and fresh, despite being ready-to-eat.

At: The J (multiple outlets).

Call: 22844650 (Churchgate)

Other places to get fried



Jain fries in the making at a Lower Parel joint. Pics/ Atul Kamble, Rane Ashish, Pradeep Dhivar

The Manhattan fries (Rs 175) at this iconic restaurant is a hit among patrons.

At: New Yorker, Fulchand Niwas, Chowpatty

Call: 23677500

This little haunt has multiple offerings and does justice to its dishes. The pocket-friendly prices is a big bonus, beginning at Rs 39 only.

At: Melting Potatoes, Government Colony, Bandra East.

Call: 9619962969

Give this fries chain a shot for a quick and fun bite of fries. The affordable prices begin at Rs 60

At: Bombay Fries (multiple outlets).

Call: 49702802 (Vile Parle)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates