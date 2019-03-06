Mumbai Food: Chefs reveal interesting tweaks for meat eaters during lent

food

Four Mumbaikars tell us about food they will abstain from during the solemn period of Lent beginning today. Four city chefs come to their rescue with interesting tweaks that can act as substitutes

Software professional Rancy Fernandes, 33, prefers dry food to gravy due to the intensity of taste, and has been observing Lent for the past seven years. "I love pork roast that you can slice and make sandwiches out of.



Rancy Fernandes

There's nothing to replace non-vegetarian food, but for this season, I plan on sautéing paneer or soya chunks with spices. When there's rice, palak paneer is an alternative," shares the Byculla resident.

Roasting paneer instead pork

The solution: Turns out chef Lloyd Braganza and Fernandes share more than their roots, which is in Goa. For Braganza, too, emphasises on the impossibility of substituting meat. At the same time, he says, "Since paneer contains protein, it's the only way to keep going during Lent."



Lloyd Braganza

The peri peri paneer at Braganza's much-loved Juhu eatery is a unique dish, he assures. It is prepared with a marinade made of soaked red chillies, ground masalas, lime juice and whisky, which is used to coat cubes of paneer that are then barbecued. "While it's no pork roast, it's surely interesting enough to make you want to try it again," the chef jokes.

At House of Lloyd, 1st floor, Hotel Royal Garden, Juhu Tara Road, Shivaji Nagar, Juhu.

On 7 pm to 1.30 pm

Call 7400092996

Cost Rs 350

When you're happy and you know it, eat pav bhaji

Chindian cusine is a favourite among young collegians like Oswin Pinto. So, the lent season means that the 21-year-old from Santacruz will be giving up dragon chicken fried rice, which he has at least once a week at a popular city joint. He says, "I love the vibrant red colour, so a cheese pav bhaji is what I'll indulge in now."



Oswin Pinto

The solution: Well, good for Pinto, for at this restaurant, chef Amol Patil has whipped up a version of the favourite street food, which interestingly also contains cheese. At 145, the pav bhaji cones are made with soft bread cones that are filled with generous helpings of the buttery treat. "A lot of guests who follow Lent, love their spice levels high with tangy flavours, so pav bhaji is a perfect fit. It is also one of our most-selling items. We add a gourmet twist to it by using cheddar cheese," Patil tells us.



Amol Patil

At 145 (Kala Ghoda, Bandra, Lower Parel)

On 12 pm to 12 am

Call 68239998 (Lower Parel)

Cost Rs 230

Silence of the lambs

"I haven't ever consistently followed Lent, but I want this year to be different," hopes 21-year-old Mahim-based illustrator Letisha Natalia. A picky eater, giving up meat isn't much of a challenge as she is comfortable switching her diet at any given point in time.



Letisha Natalia

"I will miss the lamb kofta my mom makes, so a good compensation is tofu. It's a source of protein, has little calories and tastes like egg white. She marinates it with lemon and paprika and lightly fries it till it's golden brown," she says.



Gracian D'Souza

The solution: Chef Gracian D'Souza, who works with several city restaurants as a consultant, echoes Natalia's thoughts when he says that tofu is a great source of protein. "It does justice as a substitute for those who are missing meat," D'Souza tells us, while speaking about the pan seared silken tofu with steamed rice, shitake and miso broth, which he cooks.

"For me, it's a comfort dish and can work as a good replacement during Lent because it has a meaty texture. Also, the miso broth made from fermented chickpeas adds an earthiness to the dish," he explains.

Egg-jactly why curd is good

For Badlapur-based Aloshe Jose, who works in the learning and development sector, Lent isn't a checklist — it allows him to deepen his relationship with the lord. Being an avid baker and having a sweet tooth, avoiding eggs is certainly a challenge.



Aloshe Jose

"A substitute defeats the purpose of Lent and I rarely bake eggless. So, I will resort to pot meals consisting of curd, greens and pulses with khichdi or pulao," he tells us.



Sandip Sonawane

The solution: And Jose's wishes come true at this Bandra diner where chef Sandip Sonawane has created the JJ's superfood smoothie bowl comprising yogurt, along with berries, banana, granola, chia seeds, coconut, moringa and fresh fruits like apple, kiwi, banana and seasonal berries. "It is a healthy and filling breakfast option which fuels you through the first half of the day and so, a good replacement for a carb-heavy or egg-based dish," he suggests.

At Jamjar Diner (Bandra and Versova).

On 9 am to 1 am

Call 26425555 (Bandra)

Cost Rs 400

