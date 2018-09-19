Mumbai Food: Chefs reveal what makes messy or cute desserts styles a hit

food

Messy vs cute. As desserts of two extreme styles battle it out for public attention in the city, two chefs reveal what makes these diverse styles a hit

Catch the match with dirt-cheap booze

A value-for-money bar in a happening part of Bandra will host a live screening of the India-Pakistan Asia Cup match. It also has alcohol at throwaway rates, with beer prices starting at `99 and rum starting at as little as Rs 40, with Indian and Chinese delicacies to nibble on.

Time: 9 am to 1.30 am

At: Quarter Canteen, ground floor, 35th street, Linking Road, Bandra West.

Call: 26002223

You won't run out of cash with these deals

A watering hole in Kurla that sells alcohol at wholesale prices is offering a host of deals for this nail-biter. Get six premium drinks and two starters

At: Rs 2,150, three imported beers and two starters at Rs 2,499 and six Jager Bombs at Rs 2,500, among other deals.

Time: 12 pm to 12 am

At: Bar Bar, Phoenix Marketcity, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Kurla.

Call: 2261801501

Your cup will brim over at a SoBo venue

A Nariman Point venue is cashing in on cricket fever with a range of offers on domestic and imported alcohol. Get imported alcohol at special prices, a Becks ice bucket at `575 and beer tower combos with an appetiser starting at `999, even as you cheer the Men in Blue on.

Time: During match hours

At: The Sassy Spoon, Nariman Point.

Call: 33715944

Why messy?

All of my desserts have a different plating style. Even within a certain category like our cheesecakes at Bastian, some are plated pretty and perfect while others are messy and fun. One Street has an intricately plated rocky road on the menu that requires each element to be in its exact place. As for the KelCakes, I chose an "ugly delicious" style, drawing inspiration from some of my favourite chefs — David Chang, Andy Bowdy and Christina Tosi — because I feel it is a great reflection of my personality and my ideal plating of a dish.

All eyes on me

Presentation makes the cake appetising and makes you want to dig right in. Instead of a dessert that is made for the eyes first and eating second, the flavour and texture are most important in this style.

Do it right

The key is balance, organised chaos, and most importantly, all the ingredients must combine to eat well and taste great. My mother -in-law swears I was inspired by the Antonio Gaudi masterpieces we saw during our recent trip to Paris. You have to admit, he nailed the architecture version of "ugly delicious" perfectly.



Kelvin Cheung

What goes in?

I like to play with house-made garnishes like meringue (burnt for texture and flavour), salted caramel, pretzel streusel and milk crumbs.

Kelvin Cheung, corporate chef & F&B director, Aallia Hospitality.

Classic messy

Try baked Alaska, a classic ice cream and cake dessert, covered with burnt meringue.



At: Luna, The St Regis, Lower Parel.

Call: 61628422

Cost: Rs 950

Moves like jagger(ey)

Expression of jaggery comprises banana cake, jaggery cardamom honey comb, jaggery caramel, and coffee cardamom ice cream.



At: Toast & Tonic, BKC.

Call: 26534722

Cost: Rs 365

Salute to kernel

Savour bitter chocolate infused with apricot kernels, served with apricot kernel ice cream, and chocolate soil and sauce.



At: Olive Bar & Kitchen, Khar West.

Call: 43408228

Cost: Rs 525

Why cutesy?

I wanted to be an artist ever since I was a child. I also wanted to be a cook, especially a pastry chef, so this style merges the two professions. I love flowers and nature, and it serves as an inspiration for this style. Even though I make a classic gooey chocolate cake the way it is supposed to taste, I would mask it in such a way that it's pretty. It's a very decorative and visual style. With this, people want to know if it tastes as good as it looks, and the first bite is a surprise.

What Mumbai wants

Floral cakes sell the most as they work for all age groups. Mermaid cakes still have a high demand, so do unicorns and rainbows. Geode, geometric and asymmetrical cakes are some of the newer trends.

Vahishta Zandbaf

What goes in?

Buttercream, fondant and gumpaste are some of the essential ingredients that help execute different techniques. I also like using real flowers and leaves. While some styles can only be achieved with fondant, it can get too sugary. So, I use more of buttercream, made with my recipe, which is light and fluffy and not overtly sweet.

Vahishta Zandbaf, founder, Tier Nom Patiserrie, Colaba

Best of both worlds

Love honey? Try honey flan with figs, homemade granola, sour cherry and balsamic reduction, that mixes both the styles.

At: The Clearing House, Ballard Estate.

Call: 22683030

Cost: Rs 495

Take a pick

Cutesy like this striped cake or messy, this patisserie can make your cake wishes come true.

At: Deliciae by Bunty Mahajan, Khar West.

Call: 9029021260

Full of passion

Order lilac, a passion fruit and milk chocolate cremeux, with brownie sponge, white chocolate mousse and a salted crunch.

Log on to: vanillamiel.com

Cost: Rs 2,295 (for petite)

Yellow Mellow

A mango and coconut dacquoise dome with a mango, white chocolate mousse and passionfruit glaze, intrigued?

At: Yauatcha, BKC.

Call: 9222222800

Cost: Rs 590

