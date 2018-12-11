Mumbai Food: Churchgate eatery aims at enticing students with baked goodies

food

A pocket-friendly offer hopes to entice students with baked goodies and freshly brewed coffee

We know the pressure of being young, dumb and broke and that unlike American artiste Khalid's song, this lethal combination is no fun in real life. And an iconic SoBo eatery seems to be cognisant of this.

The folks at Gaylord have come up with an exciting new offer hoping to rope in Mumbai's college-going crowd. Ironically, the student ID that keeps you out of bars is going to be super handy at this restaurant, where you can tuck into freshly baked grub like mushroom quiches, chicken and veg rolls and decadent pastries and muffin, all at a paltry sum of Rs 200. Wash it down with hot or cold coffee, which comes as a part of the package.

TILL: December 31, 12 pm to 3.30 pm, 7.30 pm to 11.30 pm

AT: Mayfair Building, VN Road, Churchgate.

CALL: 22044693

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates