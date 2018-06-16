Mumbai Food: Enjoy booze with value-for-money chakna at these places

Ask any Mumbaikar to name a popular dive bar, and Gokul and Yacht would be two of the most common recommendations

The poppadom show

Ask any Mumbaikar to name a popular dive bar, and Gokul and Yacht would be two of the most common recommendations. But a not-so-rare-find in Parel is Madira. It pulls in crowds from nearby ad agencies. The waiters will go the extra mile to make their women patrons comfortable. With the fare being extremely pocket friendly, call for their masala papad ('30), or our favourite, the fried chana garlic ('60). If you are on a really low budget, they even serve fryum packets ('15) with fresh coriander chutney.

Time 10.30 am to 2.45 pm and 7 pm to 12.15 am

At Dr E Borges Road, Parel.

Call 24100030

Shroom time



There are two reasons why we love going to Colaba Causeway on any given day — great budget fashion finds, followed by a pitcher of beer at Cafe Mondegar. On their menu, you will find simple chakna options such as wafers, masala papad and boiled eggs, but their bestsellers are garlic toast, cheese chilli toast and cheeseballs, that remain one of the tastiest we have had in Mumbai. If you are looking for something different, try their garlic mushrooms ('290) served with tartare sauce. Similar to the prep for fish fries available across city eateries, Mondy’s makes it crisp to perfection.

Time 7.30 am to 11.30 pm

At Metro House, near Regal Cinema, Colaba.

Call 22020591

Chatpat jhatpat



Much before Kamala Mills and Todi Mills turned into restaurant hotspots, Ambience Bar & Kitchen was a saviour for the many media and corporate professionals looking for affordable alcohol post work in Lower Parel. With time, Ambience revamped its interiors and menu, serving dishes such as bacon wrapped prawns. But classic chakna items like chakli with schezuan sauce are still served. Our pick is the chana chaat ('120), a warm chaat sauteed with fresh onions, masala and lime.

Time 11.30 am to 12 am

At Senapati Bapat Road, Lower Parel.

Call 30151986

Military rule



Irani cafés in the city are known for their mawa cakes, cutlets, chai and bhurji pav. But Cafe Military in Fort serves beer, too. In operation for over 70 years, it is known for its Parsi fare. Walk in on any day to find it filled with lawyers on a lunch break or local businessmen looking for a quick pocket-friendly meal. Being a non fussy place, you can either call for bhurji pav with your beer or just plain boiled eggs ('40). They also serve packets of peanuts, chana and moong dal ('20), chakli ('40) and dal bhel ('60) to munch along with beer.

Time 8.30 am to 9.30 pm

At Ali Chamber, Tamarind Lane, Fort.

Call 22654181

Free deal!

With its black light and graffiti walls, The Ghetto has generated a cult following. Playing a game of pool with chilled beer and groovy music is a complete package. The highlight though is the free popcorn!

Time 7 pm to 1.30 am

At Bhulabhai Desai Road, Breach Candy.

Call 23538418

People’s choice

“When in doubt, head to Janata” is the motto many women follow for cheap drinks in the burbs. Try their green peas butter garlic fry ('160), and wash it down with beer. They also offer chicken chinese bhel!

Time 12 pm to 1 am

At Pali Naka, Bandra West.

Call 9920068761

Shady does it

One of the many dive bars in Andheri, Adarsh is a place you go to down a few rounds of daaru, paired with crispy corn or mixed pakodas ('160), or just ask for chakli with sauce.

Time 10.30 am to 1 am

At Link Road, Adarsh Nagar, Lokhandwala, Andheri West.

Call 26736373

