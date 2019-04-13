Mumbai Food: Enjoy the dry days with these innovative mocktails

food

With a slew of dry days coming up over the next few weeks, here are innovative mocktails at city restaurants you could order

A festive spirit

What's the one food item that's synonymous with Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in the city? Modak, of course. It follows then that the idea for modak moray came to Harish Ghavte, the bartender at a SoBo eatery, during the time the festival is held. "We wanted to mark the occasion and went hunting for modak syrup," Ghavte says, adding that the mocktail gets its colour from blue curacao.

At Happy House Kitchen, Chiranjilal Loyalka Marg, opposite Kilachand Garden, Girgaum.

Time 11 am 12 am

Call 33951693

Cost Rs 229

All charged up

People seem to love energy drinks these days," says Amey Kamtekar, mixologist at a Latin American eatery in Khar, where he has whipped up a mocktail called sweet granadilla. It has a mix of fresh passion fruit and orange juice, topped with mango puree, with an energy drink added to the mix.

At Oi — Kitchen and Bar, Gabbana House, 15th Road, Khar West.

Time 12 pm to 1.30 am

Call 61739711

Cost Rs 325

Fits to the tea

Kombucha, a type of fermented tea believed to have originated in China, has rapidly caught on in Mumbai over the past few years, with a few places even serving it on tap. Varun Sudhakar, head of beverages at a Bandra eatery, uses it in a mocktail called kombucha cooler, which also has honey water, carrots and blueberry.

At The Bandra Project, Pali Hill, Bandra West.

Time 8.30 am to 1 am

Call 62506800

Cost Rs 395

Out of the paan

Here's a mocktail for people who love having paan with gulkand. For, those are the two main ingredients in mucchad paanwala shake, named as an ode to the typical panwariya. The drink also has vanilla icecream, and mixologist Vijay Chowgule says, "It is a perfect combination of dessert and after-meal digestive in a glassful."

At The Daily Dose, High Street Phoenix, Lower Parel. time 3 pm to 1.30 am

Call 66661123

Cost Rs 120

Black beauty

Like kombucha, activated charcoal, too, has become increasingly popular in the city. Rohit Kasare, mixologist at a Mulund restaurant, wanted to use it innovatively, though. "I made a syrup out of it, which gives the mocktail a rich black colour," he says of eclipse, a drink that also has lime juice, sugar syrup and edible sparkle.

At Bindaas Begum Rockin Raja, Galleria, Runwal Greens, Mulund-Goregaon Link Road, Mulund West.

Time 12 pm to 12 am

Call 33951698

Cost Rs 250

A whisky lookalike

You can't have your whisky and drink it, too. But on a day when "the water of life", which is the literal translation of whiskey in Gaelic, isn't available in the city, the next best thing might be to have a drink that looks exactly like the real thing. Except, Nilesh Patel, beverage head at a pub chain, makes na'real whisky with smoked lapsong tea that's poured over coconut water ice moulds.

At Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th road, SV Road, Khar West.

Time 9 am to 1 am

Call 7506394243

Cost Rs 250

Local flavour

Kokum sherbet is something that Mumbaikars down by the glassful as soon as summer arrives, due to its cooling properties. "Taking inspiration from the same, we have our own version of this local sherbet as a kokum spritzer, which is a brew of kokum, black salt, ice and lemonade," says Pawan Raina, business head at the eatery.

At D:OH All Day Dining and Bar, Lokhandwala, Andheri West.

Time 11 am to 1 am

Call 62360451

Cost Rs 175

Make your own mocktail

If you aren't in the mood to head out on any of these dry days, and your bar is empty, Santosh Kukreti, bar head at Thirsty City, suggests you make an orange and basil smash at home. "Take half an orange, cut it into small chunks, add a handful of fresh basil, and 20 ml of honey and fresh lime juice each. Next, shake it all together and pour it in a wine glass and top it up with Sprite or ginger ale," he says.

Upcoming dry days

April 14

Ram Navami

April 17

Mahavir Jayanti

April 27

(after 6 pm) Polls

April 28 Polls

April 29

(till 6 pm) Polls

May 1

Maharashtra Day

May 18

Buddha Purnima

May 23

Poll results

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates