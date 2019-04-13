Mumbai Food: Enjoy the dry days with these innovative mocktails
With a slew of dry days coming up over the next few weeks, here are innovative mocktails at city restaurants you could order
A festive spirit
What's the one food item that's synonymous with Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in the city? Modak, of course. It follows then that the idea for modak moray came to Harish Ghavte, the bartender at a SoBo eatery, during the time the festival is held. "We wanted to mark the occasion and went hunting for modak syrup," Ghavte says, adding that the mocktail gets its colour from blue curacao.
At Happy House Kitchen, Chiranjilal Loyalka Marg, opposite Kilachand Garden, Girgaum.
Time 11 am 12 am
Call 33951693
Cost Rs 229
All charged up
People seem to love energy drinks these days," says Amey Kamtekar, mixologist at a Latin American eatery in Khar, where he has whipped up a mocktail called sweet granadilla. It has a mix of fresh passion fruit and orange juice, topped with mango puree, with an energy drink added to the mix.
At Oi — Kitchen and Bar, Gabbana House, 15th Road, Khar West.
Time 12 pm to 1.30 am
Call 61739711
Cost Rs 325
Fits to the tea
Kombucha, a type of fermented tea believed to have originated in China, has rapidly caught on in Mumbai over the past few years, with a few places even serving it on tap. Varun Sudhakar, head of beverages at a Bandra eatery, uses it in a mocktail called kombucha cooler, which also has honey water, carrots and blueberry.
At The Bandra Project, Pali Hill, Bandra West.
Time 8.30 am to 1 am
Call 62506800
Cost Rs 395
Out of the paan
Here's a mocktail for people who love having paan with gulkand. For, those are the two main ingredients in mucchad paanwala shake, named as an ode to the typical panwariya. The drink also has vanilla icecream, and mixologist Vijay Chowgule says, "It is a perfect combination of dessert and after-meal digestive in a glassful."
At The Daily Dose, High Street Phoenix, Lower Parel. time 3 pm to 1.30 am
Call 66661123
Cost Rs 120
Black beauty
Like kombucha, activated charcoal, too, has become increasingly popular in the city. Rohit Kasare, mixologist at a Mulund restaurant, wanted to use it innovatively, though. "I made a syrup out of it, which gives the mocktail a rich black colour," he says of eclipse, a drink that also has lime juice, sugar syrup and edible sparkle.
At Bindaas Begum Rockin Raja, Galleria, Runwal Greens, Mulund-Goregaon Link Road, Mulund West.
Time 12 pm to 12 am
Call 33951698
Cost Rs 250
A whisky lookalike
You can't have your whisky and drink it, too. But on a day when "the water of life", which is the literal translation of whiskey in Gaelic, isn't available in the city, the next best thing might be to have a drink that looks exactly like the real thing. Except, Nilesh Patel, beverage head at a pub chain, makes na'real whisky with smoked lapsong tea that's poured over coconut water ice moulds.
At Social, Rohan Plaza, 5th road, SV Road, Khar West.
Time 9 am to 1 am
Call 7506394243
Cost Rs 250
Local flavour
Kokum sherbet is something that Mumbaikars down by the glassful as soon as summer arrives, due to its cooling properties. "Taking inspiration from the same, we have our own version of this local sherbet as a kokum spritzer, which is a brew of kokum, black salt, ice and lemonade," says Pawan Raina, business head at the eatery.
At D:OH All Day Dining and Bar, Lokhandwala, Andheri West.
Time 11 am to 1 am
Call 62360451
Cost Rs 175
Make your own mocktail
If you aren't in the mood to head out on any of these dry days, and your bar is empty, Santosh Kukreti, bar head at Thirsty City, suggests you make an orange and basil smash at home. "Take half an orange, cut it into small chunks, add a handful of fresh basil, and 20 ml of honey and fresh lime juice each. Next, shake it all together and pour it in a wine glass and top it up with Sprite or ginger ale," he says.
Upcoming dry days
April 14
Ram Navami
April 17
Mahavir Jayanti
April 27
(after 6 pm) Polls
April 28 Polls
April 29
(till 6 pm) Polls
May 1
Maharashtra Day
May 18
Buddha Purnima
May 23
Poll results
Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Malaika Arora, Esha Gupta and Amyra Dastur sizzle at the Guide Awards 2019!