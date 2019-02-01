Mumbai Food: Feast from the sea at Bandra-Kurla Complex this weekend
Paying a tribute to Italy's Amalfi Coast, a month-long pop-up is bringing together the traditional ingredients of the cuisine in that coastal region — lemon, fresh fish, truffles and vegetables. Mirroring its inspiration, the Feast of the Seven Fishes, celebrated in Italy around this time of the year, the feast will feature seven types of seafood including prawns, squids, red snappers, mussels, sea bass, scallops and anchovies.
"We wanted to highlight the various textures and flavours. For example, our fresh hand-rolled fettucine pasta is infused with saffron and the flavour of mussels. The chilli balances the bright colour of the dish," explains resident chef Daya Singh.
Fritture mista di pesce
Sharing that they wanted to ensure the ingredients were fresh, simple and wholesome, Singh explains that the menu includes crowd favourites like artichokes and avocado. Try their gamberi avocado e pomodorini salad, with river prawns, lemon, cherry tomatoes and avocado, or the fritture mista di pesce, an assortment of crispy golden fried seafood and vegetables with a dill aioli. You can also pair your meal with some champagne.
TILL February 28; 12 pm to 3 pm; 7 pm to 11.30 pm
AT Cincin, Raheja Towers, BKC
CALL 61378070
