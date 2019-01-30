Mumbai Food: Foodies chat on home food, their journey and more

food

City foodies Saloni Kukreja and Ankiet Gulabani talk about their journeys, food in the time of social media and why ghar ka khaana trumps dubious cacao chips from Peru

Saloni Kukreja and Ankiet Gulabani enjoy a pasta spree at Cafe Zoe in Lower Parel. Pics/Pradeep Dhivar

The crack of a hard egg and then, the sizzle when it splatters on an oiled pan, the soft rustling of fresh coriander and the whirring of a vintage mixer-grinder - these sounds are like melodies to a gourmand, because if music is a religion, food is a direct blessing from God.

And what can we tell you about the songs that transpire when you put two worshippers before a table full of scrumptious grub?

On a crisp Monday afternoon, we meet popular bloggers Ankiet Gulabani, 28, of Belly Over Mind fame, and Saloni Kukreja, 22, aka Food of Mumbai, at Café Zoe in Lower Parel. Gulabani blogs about recipes, while Kukreja talks about food in the city, and the camaraderie between them is apparent.

Apart from sharing the anxiety of keeping a world of flippant netizens engaged, the two also share memories of living with two refrigerators in their respective Sindhi homes and the familiarity that comes from living in the quaint alleys of Bandra all their lives. But, what does it take to turn an intense passion for food into their bread and butter? They tell us.

Suman: Fill us up on how you guys started blogging?

Saloni: I wanted to study culinary arts since I was in the ninth grade and was hoping to pursue it in Switzerland. But I ended up going to Singapore to study business instead. When that also didn't work out, I came back to Mumbai and eventually started the blog in 2013, which was a year after social media platforms came to India. I have seen it grow so much since, and I am grateful I began early.

Ankiet: I joined a food magazine after I returned from college in London in 2011. But within a week, I found out that it would be shutting down soon. I tried a few other things in between that and starting my blog in 2016. But mostly, I realised that young people were not cooking and tons of heirloom recipes could possibly get lost. How do you get people excited about cooking? You speak to them in their own language - Instagram.

Suman: What are your views on social media's impact on the F&B industry?

Ankiet: It has definitely had an impact because everyday decisions with regard to food are influenced by what we see on social media platforms. It happens subconsciously like, 'Oh I saw this there, now I am craving it'. But, I also feel like there's a lot of noise on Instagram and it's up to people like Saloni and I to be responsible about what we put out there and to make sure that it is worth talking about.

Saloni: It obviously affects the eating patterns of a lot of people, and when you look at it that way, it's a great platform to influence the thinking about certain kinds of food. There's plenty to learn, too, because social media is so accessible.

Suman: There's a host of elements around food in the form of hashtags and what not, which have nothing to do with eating. How do you view this shift from consumption to interaction?

Saloni: Much of it has to do with the fact that people understand more about food now. Different cuisines are available to us now versus what it was like before. Since people are aware, they are open to experimenting with their palate. They are also well travelled. The role of social media and food delivery apps is such that now, when a chef thinks of a dish, they don't just consider how it will taste but also, how it will look.

Ankiet: You know, there's this cafe in Dubai that has these little icons beside dishes on their menu to indicate which ones are more Instagrammable and they may not necessarily be the best tasting? I have even seen young kids at other tables in restaurants who order food, click a picture, take a bite and leave. All of that goes to waste! But that's the world we live in.

Mini lamb burgers, seafood linguini, spinach chevre crepe, pocini ragout fetuccini and roast beef bruschetta arrive.

Suman: How do you guys go about creating and sharing the content for your blogs?

Ankiet: I work six weeks in advance and it's a habit I picked up while working with and for magazines. I research and prepare an edit calendar so that I know what I am cooking on a particular day as soon as I wake up.

Saloni: I try to religiously post at least twice a day and usually plan out the entire week's itinerary over the weekend. I do promotional stuff, some recipes, and reviews, so I try to mix things up. Earlier, I would take up a lot of projects, but now I do my research before saying yes. That's also because all these years later, I can afford to be picky.

Ankiet (to Saloni): Are you branching out into video?

Saloni: Right now, I am doing it for collaborations only, but it involves a lot of money. Also, I have been blogging for so long that getting into videos now will be like starting from scratch. It's really scary!

Ankiet to Saloni: I know it's like throw money and...wait, I am trying to translate 'paisa fek tamaasha dekh' in my head.

Suman: What do you think about the health food craze?

Saloni: I feel like it has come from the West. In America at least, they eat a lot of shit and they must have realised that now. But we were all fine all along with the diets we traditionally had at home. Plus, healthy food like smoothie bowls and salads are pretty-looking, so you'll find numerous eateries doing it just for that. It's just fancy packaging with things like cacao chips from Peru and all that jazz.

Ankiet: I don't understand. Why are things black?

Why do dishes have charcoal? Does it add flavour? No! Then, why? Turmeric had to go all the way to the West for us to understand it's worth.

Saloni: You won't believe this, but I saw vanilla-bean-flavoured ghee. What the hell is that?

Ankiet: I know, right? It's like, 'oh this health cafe ka food will make your skin glow' and I feel like telling them, 'But regular Bombay salad will also make it glow.'

Quick takes

Favourite VFM joint in the city.

Ankiet: Jimme's Kitchen.

Saloni: Dakshinayan.

What was your first blog about?

Ankiet: It was about Indian Accent's doda burfi treacle tart.

Saloni: A review of Francesco's Pizzeria, Lower Parel.

What would your last meal on earth be?

Ankiet: Chingri maachcher malai curry.

Saloni: Rajasthani dahi curry.

What is the biggest food faux pas according to you?

Ankiet: Not using your hands to eat when you need to.

Saloni: Eating pizza with ketchup.

