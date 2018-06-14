Mumbai Food: Go crazy over doughnuts with these offers around the city

Go crazy over doughnuts

Easy on the pocket

Head to any of the outlets of this chain and buy any gourmet variant at a flat price of Rs 40. So, if you love sinking your teeth into dough-y goodness, be sure to avail of this offer and grab as many doughnuts for yourself and your loved ones as you can.

On: Today

At: All Mad Over Donuts outlets in the city.

Cost: Rs 40

Burger merger

Want to try an innovative doughnut that's savoury? This eatery offers glazed doughnuts stuffed with a burger patty. If you don't have a sweet tooth, this burger doughnut is perfect for you.

At: Death by BBQ.

Call: 8291381008 (for delivery only)

Cost: Rs 249 (classic American doughnut cheese burger), Rs 299 (classic American doughnut bacon burger)

When one isn't enough

Drop by this eatery if you like having options to choose from. Called Carnival, this dessert mix contains an array of sweet treats like mini doughnuts, burnt apple caramel sauce, bubble gum ice cream, apple chip, and apple cake pop.

At: B kitchen and bar, Kishore Kumar Bungalow, Juhu.

Call: 8655702121

Cost: Rs 500

Doughnut with a twist

This bar serves a savoury doughnut crostini loaded with a secret melted cheese sauce infused with truffle flavour. Some spicy tomato and star anise chutney also accompanies the dish for a tasty kick.

At: London Taxi bar and restaurant, Trade Centre, Kamala Mills, Lower Parel.

Call: 8446149380

Cost: Rs 395

