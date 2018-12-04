Mumbai Food: Goan restaurant turns 30, introduce special menu

food

A restaurant curates a special menu for their 30th anniversary

Roast Turkey

On Monday, renowned restaurant Goa Portuguesa completed 30 years. To commemorate the special day they have curated a special anniversary menu. Owner Dr Suhas Awchat, who is vegetarian says Goa Portuguesa is a homage to his foodie wife who hails from the coastal state. "For Deepa it's praan jaye par prawn na jaye," he jokes.

Speaking of how it feels to have successfully completed 30 years the restaurateur said, "Most restaurants have a shelf life of a few years, so it feels great. I think we were able to survive because of the well wishes of our patrons. Guests who visit the haunt will get a complimentary glass of wine!"



Suhas Awchat

From Today, 12 pm to 12 am

At Mili Building, Mahim West.

Call 24440202

