Mumbai Food: Head over to Khar's Neelam Foodland and try vacuum-fried ladies finger

Khar's Neelam Foodland is stocking bagfuls of vacuum-fried ladies finger, crisp as papad, sprinkled with salt and chilli powder, ready to pop whole like you would a chip

Okhra

There is a reason why we dig little neighbourhood stores more than their supermarket competition. The rare finds you stumble on here, are unmatched. Khar’s Neelam Foodland is stocking bagfuls of vacuum-fried ladies finger, crisp as papad, sprinkled with salt and chilli powder, ready to pop whole like you would a chip. An Internet search reveals that the technique is the new buzzword in snacking, and a method that consumes less oil, and reduces the rate of degradation of fruits and veggies. Thailand, we know, is a pro at this, and we’d give an arm and a leg for a packet of their piquant vacuum-fried shrimp flavoured with kaafir lime leaves. But back to vegetarian business — the okra, we think, makes for unique chakna with daaru but would also make a chatpata accompaniment to daal-chawal or curd rice.

At: Neelam Foodland, Tanna Kutir, Khar Danda Road.

Cost: Rs 170 (100gm)

