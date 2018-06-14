Mumbai Food: Here's how vegetarians can enjoy Ramadan food

Ramadan isn't all about meat. Here are some sweet and savoury delights for the die-hard veggie

Malpuas being fried at Old Fisheries Road stall. Pics/Atul Kamble

Sugary treats

Halwa puri bonanza

For many of us, Sunday mornings are unimaginable without a good dose of halwa puri (Rs 40). The halwa at this road side stall is made out of semolina and flour, which is flavoured with sugar, ghee, saffron, shaved coconut, cherries and multi-coloured sugary bits that you find in a meetha pan. The halwa is served with hot and oily puris that are so delicious, we have no time to feel guilty.

AT: Mandir Masjid, Versova, Andheri West.

Rabri delight

Rabri (in pic, right; Rs 60) is a favourite for many. Enjoy this sweetened reduced milk dish served in an earthen pot and topped with nuts.

AT: Old Fisheries Road, Versova, Andheri West.

Phir-ni hera pheri

Phirni (Rs 70) is a creamy dessert made out of short grain rice boiled with sugar and ghee in milk and garnished with chopped dried fruits. A spoonful is equivalent to multiple foodgasms. For a seasonal kick, opt for the mango flavour (in pic, right; Rs 70).

AT: Old Fisheries Road, Versova, Andheri West.

Want some more, chana jor

Chana jor garam (Rs 120), as the shop owner said, "body ko taqat deta hai" (gives the body strength) and is therefore, the perfect light and fun dish to gorge on after a long and tiring fast. This simple preparation is made with boiled kabuli chana which is tossed in a grainy paste made out of onions and spices. It's finished off with a sprinkle of coriander, chaat masala and onion rings.

AT: Seekh Paratha Inn, Old Fisheries Road, Versova, Andheri West.

Jackfruit on skewers

Kathal ki sheek (Rs 319) is skewered raw jackfruit which is minced and then spiced with garam masala, rock salt, red chilli and asafoetida. The veggie kebabs are grilled to perfection and garnished with roasted garlic, coriander and a squeeze of lime.

AT: Taftoon Bar and Kitchen, BKC, Bandra East.

Ramadan goodies around all year

Laccha, akin to vermicelli, is made in pure ghee. Many consume it before the first call for prayer at dawn with warm milk.

Bhajiyas are not only integral to Mumbai's street food but also a part of a quintessential iftar spread across the country.

Dates are extremely healthy and those observing the fast, break it with a date as it's considered auspicious.

Snack attack

Aloo chatpata mazaa

Though the name makes it sound like a chaat, it is actually cooked in onions and spices and garnished with mint leaves. Aloo chatpata (Rs 100) has a beckoning reddish colour and has a wonderful lingering tanginess that left us smacking our lips.

AT: Seekh Paratha Inn, Old Fisheries Road, Versova, Andheri West.

Go nuts

Akhrot and badam ki tikki (Rs 325) is an intriguing new dish we chanced upon. This one's a patty made out of almond, walnut, potato and cheese, deep-fried and served with green tomato chutney.

AT: Farzi Cafe (all outlets).

Pick-a tikka

Paneer cubes are marinated in curd and spices and roasted on an open tandoor till they're golden-crispy outside and soft inside. Paneer tikka (Rs 150) is an all-time fave for your veggie food-loving soul.

AT: Yaari Zaika, Old Fisheries Road, Versova, Andheri West.

