Mumbai Food: Is it a pizza or a stuffed khakra?

food

The ingredients include wheat flour, vegetable fat, yeast, salt, sugar, water, cheese and basil. This bakery, we are told, also makes a range of goodies including breads, cakes and ready-made pizzas

Pic/Nimesh Dave

When you think of pizza, the first image that comes to mind is a powder-soft fluffy base topped with loads of melted cheese and veggies or meat. But have you heard of something called roasted pizza? We came across this curious snack during one of our visits to the neighbourhood supermart.

It is available in multiple flavours but the one that won our vote was the Margherita pizza — made without onion or garlic. The triangles that come with shavings of cheese indeed look like pizza slices. It makes for a perfect evening snack and can be had with anything — a cup of chai, coffee and even a bowl of hot soup. The best part? Your cravings for pizza are sated and you can do so without feeling the guilt of calories.

Distributed by Foodtalk Bakery across supermarkets in Mumbai, it is manufactured in Vasai East. The ingredients include wheat flour, vegetable fat, yeast, salt, sugar, water, cheese and basil. This bakery, we are told, also makes a range of goodies including breads, cakes and ready-made pizzas.

Log on to foodtalkbakery.com

Cost Rs 80 (100gm pack)

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates