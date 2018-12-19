Mumbai Food: It's time for some 1920s bootleg at this Lower Parel

food

Step into a world from the 1920s filled with jazz, lindy hop and booze

Sink into the 1920s grandeur that often unfolded behind the closed doors of a bar serving bootlegged alcohol during The Prohibition Era at this Lower Parel café.

On offer will be heady drinks such as the French 75 or the bee knees, both of which are champagne cocktails, that will be served in crystal glasses and little teacups, as well as canapé on antique silverware, in a bid to catapult you to the glory days.

Enjoy this Prohibition Party to the tunes of a live band and amid graceful lindy hop dancers surrounded by colourful paraphernalia featuring long pearl necklaces, feather boas, and ostrich feathers.

On December 22, 9.30 pm onwards

At Café Zoe, Mathurdas Mills Compound, NM Joshi Marg, Lower Parel.

Call 24902065

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 800 (one drink included)

