Mumbai Food: Limited edition of cocktails named after scented candles

food

A restaurant and a fragrance house collaborate to co-create a limited edition of cocktails and candles to tease your olfactory senses

Pondicherry yellow, Moire and Blushing oud

A memory of summer love — partners embroiled in a sultry embrace with him running his fingers over her smooth skin glistening with beads of sweat; the recollection of a lazy afternoon in a verandah — sun bathing in a wicker chair with a glass of iced tea; and remembering your grandmother who always left a trail of cardamom and age fragrance.

These are the evocations that Asian restaurant, Goyaa, and fragrance house, Bombay Perfumery, are looking to capture with their collaboration, which has resulted in a limited edition line of cocktails named after scented candles created by the latter.

"We have always looked to engage our audience with interesting olfactory experiences. Our collaboration was inspired by the thought of shining a spotlight on our ingredients. Goyaa was a natural fit as they share our drive for creativity," said Manan Gandhi, founder of the perfumery.



Siddharth Somaiya and Mariki Sayles

Resonating his thoughts, restaurant owner Siddharth Somaiya tells us, "We were looking for brands that were also exploring the sense of smell and taste. We weren't keen on doing something passé like getting an alcohol conglomerate on board."

The cocktails have been created by Goyaa's head mixologist and partner Mariki Sayles, and feature drinks like the gin-based blushing oud spruced up with red wine, raspberry, pink peppercorn and rose; Pondicherry yellow, a soothing concoction of rum, ginger, turmeric and coconut; and moire, made with scotch, brandy, apricot, black cardamom and angostura bitters.

"Scents have the ability to transport us to different places in time and remind us of people and events that evoke emotions. With this range of cocktails, I wasn't attempting to recreate the candles or their perfume because nobody wants to drink a candle, but rather reinterpret them through my own memories," Sayles shared.

From Today to December 8, 12 pm to 12 am

At Jak Compound, DK Cross Road, Byculla East.

Call 9222264287

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates