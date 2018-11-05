Mumbai Food: New food truck in Juhu adds flavours of Punjab

food

A new food truck parks up in Juhu with the promise of authentic Amritsari kulcha and chole

Seetimaar kulcha

Service isn't an alien concept for Mukesh Talwar. After all, he did serve the country for 15 years as a marine engineer with the Indian Navy. "I was eligible for pension after that [compulsory service], and I was just 32. I wanted to do more and was inclined towards business, so I ventured into the textile industry," the 57-year-old reminisces. When the business began incurring losses Talwar considered opening a cloud kitchen, Punjab Da Chulha, which specialises in Amritsari food.

"I always enjoyed cooking, and realised that no one was serving authentic chole and kulcha in Mumbai, so I felt it might be a nice idea to begin something on those lines," Talwar shares looking back at how he began his venture three years ago even as he gears up to usher his patrons into a newly opened venue in Juhu where his erstwhile kitchen stands in flesh and blood, in the form of a food truck.



Stuffed Amritsari tandoori kulcha with chole

Even so, what strikes us most is the fact that Talwar's kitchen, known for Punjabi food, which is synonymous with rich and aromatic non-vegetarian fare, serves only vegetarian food. "I quit meat and alcohol 12 years ago, so it was an obvious choice. Also, a non-vegetarian can come to our truck and enjoy vegetarian food, but it cannot be the other way around," he explains. Dishes like stuffed Amritsari tandoori aloo kulchas, Delhi wali malaai chaap, paneer kulchas, jain kulchas, cheese kulchas, and masaledar chole — which when asked to describe the humble restaurateur responds with a straight-out "You have to try it for yourself" — will be on offer at his truck.



Mini cheese kulchas

When we plod Talwar about why he waited three years for the brick and mortar venture, he replies, "It's [the venue which is a food truck park] an interesting concept and is likely to get a lot of patrons because there are so many options to choose from." But doesn't having too many options also tantamount to more competition? "It's healthy competition," the restaurateur tells us, reinstating our belief in his will to

really serve.

