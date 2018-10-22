Sweet creams are made of this

food

A new ice cream parlour in Vile Parle focuses on fruits instead of additives, and low-fat ice creams

Almond chocolate with Belgian chocolate

What is more pleasurable at an ice cream parlour than eating ice cream? Trying out flavours, the colours tempting you to ask the person across the counter, "May I try this one? What flavour is that bright blue colour?"

At Kreme De La Kreme — The Gelataria, next to the famous Panshikar in Vile Parle East on Hanuman Road, the blue colour is not some additive, but a candy floss ice cream treated with butterfly pea pod flowers. We spoon-taste our way through white chocolate caramel and California pistachio, and order an almond chocolate with Belgian chocolate (Rs 150) and a strawberry shortcake twist milkshake (Rs 150) made from the strawberry shortcake ice cream.



Strawberry short cake twist

Pista green walls and yellow benches add to the candy-shop-like appeal of the parlour. A television screen plays a pictorial slide of the items on the menu, showcasing waffles, brownies, and shakes. Miniature paper monsters sit on a high table jutting out of a wall, giving the space a back-to-childhood feel.

Our Belgian chocolate ice cream comes sandwiched between two thick cookies, which have almonds and chocolate chip. It comes inside a cone and we uncomfortably lodge our fingers in to hold it in our hands. The cookie is too thick to bite and the hand-churned ice cream has already started melting down our elbow. We give up and put it back in, breaking the chocolate chip cookie and slurping some cream. The cookie is too bland and the ice cream has too many icicles.

The milkshake, on the other hand, is delicious — thick, fruity and garnished with berry compote and fresh cream, we enjoy this cold delight in the October heat.



Guava chilli ice cream

We turn our attention to guava chilli (Rs 80), our favourite of the lot. It's a happy pink colour, which our server promises has no additives. He sprinkles some red chilli chaat masala and offers us the red velvet cone. The ice cream is silky smooth, a sign that it's been well-churned. The cone is a bit too brittle and cracks in our hand, but we are devouring the ice cream in rapid speed dodging the leaks. All the ice cream preparations are made with low-fat milk and since no additives are added, they end up promoting the flavour of the fruit and are not overly sweet.

We are too full by now but the sorbet is a must, so we take home a passion fruit sorbeto (Rs 100) and remember that it's sitting in our freezer only at night. A midnight feast commences and the slushy scoop, dotted with black seeds from the fruit, is more fruit and less water, so it doesn't dissolve like a slush and lingers as a mouthful of pulp instead.

Time 12 pm to 12 am

AT Shop 6, Kadamgiri Complex, Hanuman Road, Vile Parle East.

CALL 9769279693

