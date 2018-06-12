Mumbai Food: New in the city

Hey there, busy bee! Often in a hurry and always on the move? Here's your latest fix for a quick and easy meal at this newly-launched cafe

Make your grub

Hey there, busy bee! Often in a hurry and always on the move? Here's your latest fix for a quick and easy meal at this newly-launched cafe. Choose from a range of sandwiches, pastas, pizzas, paninis and salads, and give it a very you twist at their live counters. Tuck into a croissantwich or a taco salad or fill up on traditional spaghettis or some good ol' ghar ka rajma bowl.

Time: 11 am to 9 pm

At: The Cafe by Foodhall, Palladium Mall, Lower Parel.

Call: 30264581

