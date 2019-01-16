Mumbai Food: Parel pop-up serves authentic Tamil, Chettinad dishes

food

A Parel pop-up promises to take you on an authentic gastronomical journey through Tamil Nadu

Prawn varuwal

Born and brought up in a Tamilian Brahmin family in Chennai, Tamil and Chettinad dishes were a staple for Rumya Ramachandran (now Misquitta) — the former at home and the latter about town. Intrigued by what’s happening in the kitchen, Misquitta was trying out dosa recipes by the time she was 13, with her younger brother acting as her unofficial guinea pig. And though she knew where her interest lay, she soon started working as an HR professional in Mumbai, using her free time to whip up fare from back home and playing host to friends. It was when her daughter was born seven years ago that Misquitta started exploring the idea of being a home chef, aided by her experience at a Chennai restaurant.



Idiappam with egg kurma

Her pop-up this weekend comprises recipes she has picked up over the ye­ars from neighbours and family fr­iends, and includes Chettinad pepper chicken, unique because of the amount of pepper it uses. “This recipe is actually my aunt’s. My entire family has learnt her recipe!” reveals Misquitta.



Chettinad mutton biryani

The other fare that she will be se­r­ving is prawn varuwal — prawn, marinated and fried in southern spices, va­z­­hapoo vadai made with ba­nana flower, and a spicy, tamarind-based gravy. “We use a lot of chillies, fennel, mustard seeds, and curry leaves as opposed to coriander leaves. The Madras chillies are also much hotter,” informs Misquitta.



Rumya Misquitta



The mutton biryani uses ground spices — pepper, cardamom, cinnamon and cloves — unlike whole pieces being put in the dum. “The order in which you put the ingredients is different, thus, changing the taste,” the home chef adds. There’s also meen kozhambu (fish curry) and kara kozhambu (vegetable curry), idiappam with veg kurma or egg kurma made with coconut, cashew, and fennel.

On: January 20, 12 pm

At: The A, One IndiaBulls, Tower 2A, Parel.

Log on to: authenticook.com

Call: 62888222

Cost: Rs 1,400 onwards

