Mumbai Food: Patisserie attempts to make ice cream macaron

Raspberry ice cream macaron

The joy of biting into a porous, light and well-baked macaron as it crumbles into pieces can perhaps only be replaced by the smooth and creamy texture of a spoonful of gourmet ice cream. But what kind of ride do you think you can take your taste buds on if the two were to seamlessly meet and become one thrilling dessert.

The patisserie at an Asian eatery has attempted to do just that as they unleash the ice cream macaron, available in several intriguing flavours such as lime and coconut, raspberry and soy caramel.



Coconut and lime ice cream macaron

"The dessert was conceptualised by our team in London this summer, where they wanted to add a fun twist to macarons. Inspired by our existing signature desserts, these ice cream macarons are a modern take on the classic nostalgic childhood treat, ice cream sandwiches," says Ganesh Bodake, pastry chef at Yauatcha.

"We have created a collection of pastries inspired by classic techniques and Chinese ingredients," he tells us, adding, "For example, the chocolate soy caramel ice cream macaron is a take on the classic salted caramel, where we've substituted the salt with the native soy sauce adding the unique element of saltiness, which balances the bittersweet flavour of the dark chocolate."

On: 12 pm to 1 am

At: Yauatcha Patisserie, Raheja Tower, BKC.

Call: 9222222800

