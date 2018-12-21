Mumbai Food: Pav gets a Malwa twist at this Bandra eatery

food

Try a new version of Mumbai's beloved snack at an eatery, which is offering promising authentic flavours from Indore

The ninth edition of the pav with friends pop-up at a popular Bandra eatery is getting chef An­uradha Joshi Medhora to whip up some secret family recipes all the way from Malwa, and packing it up in a pav.

"Everyone can't afford to attend a regional kitchen and so we are offering a quick, affordable option that costs '150-'200 for a 250gm loaded mutton sandwich. The idea is to go beyond the usual flavours and give something different to Mumbaikars," sa­ys owner Rohan Mangalorkar.



The stuffing used in the junglee maas pav

Armed with recipes in­h­erited from her mother and family friends, this is Me­­dhora's attempt to bring ba­­ck food that people are forgetti­ng. "It takes a lot to make these dishes, so people are mo­v­i­ng on to quick recipes. People don't have access to recipes or techniques," says the home chef.

This royal feast of central India will include two mutton options, one chicken option, two vegetarian variants and a sweet pav. Of these, the junglee maans is a spicy, slow-cooked shikaar recipe, served with a curd spread. It was originally cooked over wood after a successful hunt.



Hari mirch ka kheema

"It has three ingredients — ghee, chillies and salt. It's the technique that gives it the distinct flavour. And though it might take up to three hours to make, it's worth it," she promises.

The hari mirch ka kh­e­ema contains half the am­ount of chillies as chi­c­ken, and is a quintessential winter dish in Indore. The sour and spicy imli murg pav is pulled chicken cooked in imli water, served with caramelised onions.



Jardaloo ka meetha pav

The makkai aurora malai ke kebabs comprise a melt-in-your-mouth corn and malai recipe, while the soosa ke aalo is a vegetarian adaptation of the junglee maas. "Jaldaloo ka meetha is a fruit and cream version made with apricots stewed in Indian spices," Medhora says.



Anuradha Joshi Medhora

On December 22 and 23, 6 to 10 pm

At Pack-a-Pav, Bandra West, Mumbai.

Call 9920230240

