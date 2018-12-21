Mumbai Food: Pav gets a Malwa twist at this Bandra eatery
Try a new version of Mumbai's beloved snack at an eatery, which is offering promising authentic flavours from Indore
The ninth edition of the pav with friends pop-up at a popular Bandra eatery is getting chef Anuradha Joshi Medhora to whip up some secret family recipes all the way from Malwa, and packing it up in a pav.
"Everyone can't afford to attend a regional kitchen and so we are offering a quick, affordable option that costs '150-'200 for a 250gm loaded mutton sandwich. The idea is to go beyond the usual flavours and give something different to Mumbaikars," says owner Rohan Mangalorkar.
The stuffing used in the junglee maas pav
Armed with recipes inherited from her mother and family friends, this is Medhora's attempt to bring back food that people are forgetting. "It takes a lot to make these dishes, so people are moving on to quick recipes. People don't have access to recipes or techniques," says the home chef.
This royal feast of central India will include two mutton options, one chicken option, two vegetarian variants and a sweet pav. Of these, the junglee maans is a spicy, slow-cooked shikaar recipe, served with a curd spread. It was originally cooked over wood after a successful hunt.
Hari mirch ka kheema
"It has three ingredients — ghee, chillies and salt. It's the technique that gives it the distinct flavour. And though it might take up to three hours to make, it's worth it," she promises.
The hari mirch ka kheema contains half the amount of chillies as chicken, and is a quintessential winter dish in Indore. The sour and spicy imli murg pav is pulled chicken cooked in imli water, served with caramelised onions.
Jardaloo ka meetha pav
The makkai aurora malai ke kebabs comprise a melt-in-your-mouth corn and malai recipe, while the soosa ke aalo is a vegetarian adaptation of the junglee maas. "Jaldaloo ka meetha is a fruit and cream version made with apricots stewed in Indian spices," Medhora says.
Anuradha Joshi Medhora
On December 22 and 23, 6 to 10 pm
At Pack-a-Pav, Bandra West, Mumbai.
Call 9920230240
Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
Revealed! Why celebs read Mid-day!