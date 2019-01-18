Mumbai Food: Pizza joint in Andheri will satiate your late night cravings

food

A late-night pizza joint in Andheri maintains its standards over time

The boss pizza

If you're hungry in the middle of the night, two of the main concerns regarding your order — apart from the quality of the food, of course — is the efficiency and speed with which your food is delivered. And it's on these counts that Baking Bad, a late-night delivery joint in Lokhandwala, delivers on a consistent basis, as we find out when we order food from there after a gap of four months.

It takes only about half an hour for the dishes we order to arrive, and both the pizza and spaghetti are hot and properly packed. The pizza we ask for is called the boss ('395). It consists of chunky pieces of pepperoni and sun-dried tomatoes embedded in a thick layer of mozzarella cheese, with a bit of tomato basil sauce and green pesto drizzled on top.



Spaghetti carbonara

This joint prides itself on the quality of its pizzas, which come in a range of options that — outside of chicken and vegetarian variants — include pork and b**f. We have earlier gorged on piggy bank, which has pulled pork and a slathering of bacon jam, and ocean glory, where the main stars are shrimp and calamari. The boss, too, doesn't disappoint. It's not as crispy as we had hoped a thin-crust pizza would be. But what it lacks in texture, it more than makes up for in taste. The tomato basil sauce and pesto elevate the item to something more than just a classic pepperoni version.

Similarly, the spaghetti carbonara ('305) is a creamy delight. Okay, so it's not made the way this pasta is originally made in Italy, where the sauce consists only of egg yolk. But if when in Rome you do as the Romans do, then in India you ensure that a generous helping of cream makes the spaghetti more palatable to tastebuds here. And that's exactly what the chef here has done. Plus, though the dish is supposed to be made with pancetta, this version has chunky bits of bacon rashes that make for an apt substitute. So, the point is that Baking Bad does a fine job of catering to late-night hunger pangs in an area filled with night owls.

The only issue we have, actually, is that we first place our order through a food aggregator. But when that doesn't seem to have gone through, we call the eatery directly and ask for the boss and spaghetti carbonara. But when the delivery arrives, there are two pizzas — apparently, the order via the aggregator had gone through after all. So we end up with an extra pizza in our hands. But it's not that we are complaining. For, when a dish is this tasty, we don't mind the fact that we have two of the same.

Time 7 pm to 4 am

At Lokhandwala, Andheri West.

Call 9999635099

The Guide first reviewed Baking Bad in October 2018. We conduct select, anonymous follow-ups to assess maintenance of standards

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates