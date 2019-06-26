Mumbai Food: Quick recipes for brunch

food

Tofu Delight Crumbled Burger with homemade lettuce tartar sauce by Chef Pallavi Nigam Sahay

Ingredients for the burger:

2 Burger buns

2 Tofu steak

220 grams Breadcrumbs

2 tbsp Chopped dill

Salt to taste

¼ tsp Black pepper, Oil, Flour 2 tbsp, Water 1 tbsp, Butter 1tbsp.

2-3 tbsp oil



For Yogurt Sauce:

4tbsp Hung curd

1/8th tsp Grated garlic

1tbsp Chopped fresh coriander

1tbsp finely chopped mint

2tbsp Chopped lettuce

1tbsp Lemon juice

Baked potato chips:

7-8 Red potatoes

1tbsp Cayenne pepper

Salt and pepper

Olive Oil.

Method

For the Tofu steak, scale-out half inch thick slices of tofu steak,

Season the flour, mix it properly with water, and make smooth slurry,

Now mix breadcrumbs with dill also add salt and black pepper,

Switch on the pan, drizzle some oil on it. Dip tofu steak in flour slurry, and then coat it properly with breadcrumb,

Heat pan, drizzle oil, gently place the tofu steak on the pan. Sear till golden,

Spread butter on burgers bun and toast on a hot pan till edges turn golden,

To make the yogurt sauce, mix all the ingredients together in a bowl,

To assemble the burger, spread yogurt sauce on the lower bun and place the tofu patty, now again spread some yogurt sauce, and place the top bun. Your burger is ready,

Let's start with baked potato chips; first, we need to preheat our oven at 250 degrees for minimum 10 minutes,

Peel and Chop the potatoes in a way sort of like french fries,

Balance them in the boiling water for 3-4 minutes, drain it, and then sprinkle salt, pepper, and cayenne pepper, mix it properly so that they get nicely coated with everything.

In a roasting tray, drizzle 1tbsp of oil spread the potato nicely and bake for 30-40 minutes or till golden.

Indian Grilled Chicken Pasta Salad by Chef Mithu Sonar of Gulmurg Restaurant - The Shalimar Hotel

Ingredients

150 gm Grill chicken

30 gm lettuce

05 gm salt/pepper

10 gm Cherry Tomato

10 gm Olive Green/Black

10 gm Oilve Oil

5 gm Garlic

5 gm Thyme mixed

70 gm Penne pasta

50 gm cocktail sauce

Chilli sauce,

Mayonnaise sauce

Barbecue sauce

Tomato ketchup

Method

Preheat the grill for high heat. Season both sides of chicken breast halves with steak seasoning,

Lightly oil the grill gate. Grill chicken for 6-8 minutes per side, or until juices run clear. Remove from heat, cool, and cut into strips.

Meanwhile, place the penne pasta in a large pot of lightly salted boiling water. Cook for 8-10 minutes, until al dente. Drain and rinse with cold water to cool.

In a large bowl, mix together the cheese, olive, lettuce, and cherry tomatoes. Toss with the cooled chicken and pasta to serve.

Chicken Cheesy Grilled Sandwich from Prasuma

This healthy sandwich is great for breakfast, lunch and can be cut into smaller pieces for a snack.

Preparation and cooking time: 15-20 minutes

Ingredients

Smoked Chicken, 1 packet (200 gm)

Cheddar Cheese, 2 slices

Lettuce

Tomato

Your choice of bread, butter

Method

Apply butter on the slices of the bread along with some tomato sauce,

Slice the smoked chicken,

Layer the lettuce, tomato, smoked chicken and cheddar cheese between the buttered bread,

Grill in a sandwich press until golden and crisp

