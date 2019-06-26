Mumbai Food: Quick recipes for brunch
Tofu Delight Crumbled Burger with homemade lettuce tartar sauce by Chef Pallavi Nigam Sahay
Ingredients for the burger:
2 Burger buns
2 Tofu steak
220 grams Breadcrumbs
2 tbsp Chopped dill
Salt to taste
¼ tsp Black pepper, Oil, Flour 2 tbsp, Water 1 tbsp, Butter 1tbsp.
2-3 tbsp oil
For Yogurt Sauce:
4tbsp Hung curd
1/8th tsp Grated garlic
1tbsp Chopped fresh coriander
1tbsp finely chopped mint
2tbsp Chopped lettuce
1tbsp Lemon juice
Baked potato chips:
7-8 Red potatoes
1tbsp Cayenne pepper
Salt and pepper
Olive Oil.
Method
- For the Tofu steak, scale-out half inch thick slices of tofu steak,
- Season the flour, mix it properly with water, and make smooth slurry,
- Now mix breadcrumbs with dill also add salt and black pepper,
- Switch on the pan, drizzle some oil on it. Dip tofu steak in flour slurry, and then coat it properly with breadcrumb,
- Heat pan, drizzle oil, gently place the tofu steak on the pan. Sear till golden,
- Spread butter on burgers bun and toast on a hot pan till edges turn golden,
- To make the yogurt sauce, mix all the ingredients together in a bowl,
- To assemble the burger, spread yogurt sauce on the lower bun and place the tofu patty, now again spread some yogurt sauce, and place the top bun. Your burger is ready,
- Let's start with baked potato chips; first, we need to preheat our oven at 250 degrees for minimum 10 minutes,
- Peel and Chop the potatoes in a way sort of like french fries,
- Balance them in the boiling water for 3-4 minutes, drain it, and then sprinkle salt, pepper, and cayenne pepper, mix it properly so that they get nicely coated with everything.
- In a roasting tray, drizzle 1tbsp of oil spread the potato nicely and bake for 30-40 minutes or till golden.
Indian Grilled Chicken Pasta Salad by Chef Mithu Sonar of Gulmurg Restaurant - The Shalimar Hotel
Ingredients
150 gm Grill chicken
30 gm lettuce
05 gm salt/pepper
10 gm Cherry Tomato
10 gm Olive Green/Black
10 gm Oilve Oil
5 gm Garlic
5 gm Thyme mixed
70 gm Penne pasta
50 gm cocktail sauce
Chilli sauce,
Mayonnaise sauce
Barbecue sauce
Tomato ketchup
Method
- Preheat the grill for high heat. Season both sides of chicken breast halves with steak seasoning,
- Lightly oil the grill gate. Grill chicken for 6-8 minutes per side, or until juices run clear. Remove from heat, cool, and cut into strips.
- Meanwhile, place the penne pasta in a large pot of lightly salted boiling water. Cook for 8-10 minutes, until al dente. Drain and rinse with cold water to cool.
- In a large bowl, mix together the cheese, olive, lettuce, and cherry tomatoes. Toss with the cooled chicken and pasta to serve.
Chicken Cheesy Grilled Sandwich from Prasuma
This healthy sandwich is great for breakfast, lunch and can be cut into smaller pieces for a snack.
Preparation and cooking time: 15-20 minutes
Ingredients
Smoked Chicken, 1 packet (200 gm)
Cheddar Cheese, 2 slices
Lettuce
Tomato
Your choice of bread, butter
Method
Apply butter on the slices of the bread along with some tomato sauce,
Slice the smoked chicken,
Layer the lettuce, tomato, smoked chicken and cheddar cheese between the buttered bread,
Grill in a sandwich press until golden and crisp
