Mumbai Food: Relish Bohri delicacies at two day feast in Colaba

food

Get your fill of Bohri delicacies at a two-day feast, organised by The Bohri Kitchen, that will celebrate winter specials like lassan kheema baidu — a layered dish made with minced mutton topped with pepper, lime and sunny side up eggs.

Kharaas options include smoked mutton kheema samosas, khatta meetha chicken and raan in kaju masala, unique as the 1.5 kg leg of lamb is marinated for 48 hours in rich kaju masala and fresh cream, before being cooked for over three hours. The dum chicken seekh bir­y­ani is another traditional dish, cooked with pieces of chicken seekh and potatoes. Don't forget to try the khajur and dried fruit chutney, if you can save belly room, that is.

On: January 19 and 20, 12.30 pm to 2.30 pm

At: Colaba.

Call: 9819447438

Cost: Rs 1,500

