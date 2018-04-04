Mumbai Food: Restaurants around the city with the best snacks!

Here's a list of restaurants you must visit to satiate that snack craving

Get high on tea

Spend a lazy evening over tea and bites with the Hi! Tea menu that includes English cucumber and mint chutney sandwiches, Caprese mini bagel, red berries tea, strawberry and aloe tea and more.

On: Monday to Friday, 4 pm to 7 pm

At: Jamjar Diner, Gazebo House, Hill Road, Bandra West,

Call: 26415555

Entry: Rs 499 per person

Gel with gelato

If you are on the lookout for new beverages to try this summer, try gelatoshakes. On offer are flavours such as dark chocolate gelato, amarena gelato and other cooling options to keep you charged in the heat.

Time: 12.30 pm to 12.30 am

At: Coppetto Artisan Gelato, Waterfield Road, Bandra West.

Call: 65061333

Binge on dimsums

Try out some dainty dimsums such as chicken celery gyoza or the Asian green gyoza, and pillowy baos including Singaporean cottage cheese bao, the wok-tossed chicken bao or the crispy lamb bao.

Time: 12 pm to 4 pm and 7 pm to 12 am

At: The Fan Club, Kopar Khairane.

Call: 8291284963

