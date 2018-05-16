Mumbai Food Review: This moon doesn't shine

This new bar and kitchen is what you should be staying away from if you don't want to burn a hole in your pocket

If cooking is an art, Moonshine – Cafe & Bar needs to start right from pattern handwriting. Our hopes of a quiet fine-dining experience are slashed as soon as we enter the dark, almost melancholically-lit room with wedding sangeet music blasting. In the rooftop too, T-Pain is rapping away - a perfect antidote to the romantic setting. The menu comes after waiting for a good 15 minutes. The detailed drinks menu helps lift our mood but most of what we ask for is unavailable. We settle for two gin-based cocktails - keep talking (Rs 425), a Pink Floyd-inspired drink and whole lotta love (Rs 425), named after the famous Led Zeppelin song. These were good, and the lone fond memory from the night.

Next, we order veg spaghetti aglio olio with prawns as an add-on (Rs 500 plus Rs 90 for prawns) and a Goan chorizo and rocket flatbread that is essentially a thin-crust pizza (Rs 600). The wilted rocket leaves on the pizza added as an afterthought were, in retrospect, symbolic of our moods. The veg aglio olio dish has the "add-on" prawns, but no zucchini and broccoli when we had hoped the prawns would be 'added on' to something.

We tell ourselves, it can't go worse, but it does. We wonder about the creaminess of the dish (something aglio olio should never be) when it suddenly strikes us - it's the butter. The word aglio olio literally translates to "garlic oil," so we are stumped about how anybody can confuse olive oil with butter in this dish. As a word of advice we'd like to say - Balam Pichkari at an unbearable decibel level cannot drown out our unsavoury food experience at exorbitant prices. Moonshine is as lacklustre as a shoe not polished for years. What's worse is that the obvious leftovers were packed with a complete disregard for the

plastic ban.

TIME: 5 pm to 1.30 pm

AT: Moonshine Cafe & Bar, Lokhandwala, Andheri West.

CALL: 33716051

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates