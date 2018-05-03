Mumbai Food: Seven pet-friendly eateries across the city

Dog, cat, rabbit, guinea pig, or bulbul. Have a pet? We scored the city to find seven pet-friendly eateries across Mumbai that will welcome your four-legged pals

Burgers with your pup

The Burger Brasserie, Andheri

This one's a treasure trove for burger addicts where many different varieties are available. To add to the joy, Swapnil Lagad, its owner, says that the place is open to all animals. "I haven't had anybody come in with pets apart from cats and dogs, but we'd be open to other pets as long as they don't disturb and harm customers. I can't allow wild animals like snakes, of course!" he shares. They will be happy to provide simple food items like carrots or boiled chicken.

NOTE: Mind your pets

TIME 11 am to 12 am AT Vastu Lane, Shastri

Nagar, Andheri West. CALL 33126972

Healthy food with doggo

The Village Shop, Bandra

This quaint little café is perfect to stop at for healthy salads after you're done walking your doggo in the morning. Owner Javed Malik says,

"I am a pet lover, so naturally, I am open to owners getting their pets. Since the place is small, pets are allowed only in the al fresco area." While the place does not offer a menu for pets, Malik says as long as the requirement is simple and doable, they are happy to provide accompanying pets with basic munchies.

NOTE: Pets allowed only in al fresco area

TIME 8.30 am to 11 pm AT Hill Road, Bandra West.CALL 33126928

Pet-happy ice cream treat

The Bagel Shop, Bandra

A bagel lover's haven, this place really does allow all kinds of animals. "Once, we had a chap with a pet monkey," says Anil Kambly, the owner. An intriguing pet menu offers boiled chicken and eggs and dog biscuits with peanut butter.

NOTE: Pets allowed only in al fresco area; no wild pets

TIME 9 am to 11.30 pm AT Carter Road, Bandra

West. CALL 33126099

Fun cocktails with your pup

Madeira & Mime, Powai

"I am a pet lover and owner. I would love it if someone treated my pet well and I try to do the same. We are open to all pets as long as they don't disturb other patrons. It's a lot like minding your children. Also, we are a neighbourhood bar and we don't want to limit ourselves," says Prashant Issar, owner. The place also has a pet menu that includes readymade food for dogs and cats.

NOTE: Pets allowed only in patio

TIME 12 pm to 1.30 am AT Hiranandani Gardens, Powai. CALL 25709037

Readily available pet food

The Messy House, Kandivali

"We have a dog and know how difficult it can be to go out when you have a pet. Moreover, this area has no pet-friendly eateries, so we thought, why not!" says Palak Khimavat, owner. Though they have seldom had anybody come in with pets apart from dogs and kitties, Khimavat says they are open to allowing in other animals. Their pet menu offers branded cat and dog food, milk, ice cream and other dairy products.

NOTE: Strictly vegetarian. Cannot provide any meat for owners or pets

TIME 12 pm to 12 am AT Bhoomi Enclave, Siddhivinayak Nagar, Kandivali West.

CALL 9137994527

Tasty Burgers and doggy tales

Gostana, Bandra

This is a small place with a big heart. The menu offers healthy burgers and salads for people and has a separate one for pets too! It has been every pet parent's favourite for a while now as Aparna Gwalani, owner, pet lover, and dog mommy, has put the place together in a manner that appeals to animal lovers.

NOTE: Mind your pets

TIME 1 pm to 11 pm

AT Parbhat Kunj, off Linking Road, Bandra West.

CALL 9136033359



Pic/Doolally

Freshly brewed beer with furry friends

Doolally Taproom, Andheri

A dog lovers' den, this brewery is famous for its fresh ales and the cutest dogs. "So many pet parents in Mumbai don't leave their homes because they don't want to leave their pet alone. The pets are usually well-behaved and seem to enjoy hanging out. We also do something useful for pet parents on weekend mornings by holding canine behaviour sessions to equip people to be animal friendly," says Tresha Guha, brand manager at Doolally's, adding that they are open to other domestic animals such as turtles, rabbits and guinea pigs as well, as long as owners take care of them.

NOTE: Primarily dog-friendly; canines are welcomed with a free meal of boiled chicken, rice and vanilla ice cream

TIME 7 am to 1 am AT Veera Desai Industrial Estate, Andheri West.

CALL 7400171674

Also Check out

Earth Cafe, Powai,

CALL 65253535

Pefe - The Pet Cafe,

Andheri Lokhandwala,

CALL 33956198

Cat Café Studio, Versova,

CALL 65188883

Leaping Windows, Versova, CALL 9769998972

