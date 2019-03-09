Mumbai Food: Tandoori nights at Kurla's own Mohammed Ali Road

food

Tuck into delicious fare ranging from kebab, rolls and biryani to indulgent fruit cream and phirni dished out at countless stalls that line LBS Marg until the wee hours of morning

Seekh-ing flavour

This eatery sits on an embankment on LBS Marg, sporting an open tandoor and red plastic chairs and tables overlooking the street. Inside, an enclosed space has blackened walls with the paint peeling off, but the diners add an inexplicable liveliness to the dhaba-like space. When we ask what makes his kababs famous, Ostaad Ilias Khan, a native of Do Taki, and a seasoned khansama with 25 years of experience, tells us, “Alhamdulillah, yeh kebab lajawaab hain.” Indeed, the kebabs at this two-year-old joint are indulgent and leave a trail of fatty goodness on the humble stainless steel plates.

At Lajawaab Seekh Corner, near Kurla Weight Bridge, Kurla West.

Time 4 pm to 4 am

Call 9867936445

Cost Rs 120 (for kebab);

Rs 60 (for roll)

Keep it rolling

Here is where you can indulge in rolls made with flavoursome and melt-in-your-mouth buff kebabs with an intense smoky flavour from the tandoor. They sit inside soft parathas that are made rather interestingly. Instead of frying it on each side on a tawa, here, the flatbread is deep fried in a cauldron of hot oil. It is served with mint chutney and chopped pudina and pyaaz. “We get a lot of youngsters from Sion, Kalina, Ghatkopar and Chembur who work late nights at call centres,” says Mohsin Khan, owner of this nondescript joint.

At Lazeez Zaika Seekh Kabab Corner, near Kurla Kanta, Kurla West.

Time 5.30 pm to 3 am

Call 9867936445

Cost Rs 60

Gully bites

For Kurla’s gully boys, seekh paratha is too yesterday. The younger crowd relishes the shawarma here when they want a break from regular desi food. The pita bread made with whole wheat and maida is charred till brown and laden with a chilli mayo sauce, diced roasted chicken and grated cabbage. “I sell close to 100 to 150 shawarmas a day. Koi rozgaar nahi tha toh yeh stall chalu kiya,” shares owner Chand Khan, who discovered shawarmas for the first time at a stall in Do Taki. “People love the lal chutney and mayo,” he adds. We try the whole wheat variant and have an instant foodgasm. The pita is super crisp at the edges and we love the spicy twist to this simple dish. It’s one of best street-side shawarmas we have had.

At Chand Shawarma, beside

Nature Fresh, Kurla West.

Time 4.30 pm to 1.30 am

Call 9987782714

Cost Rs 50 with pav, Rs 60 for maida, Rs 70 for whole wheat and Rs 100 for paratha

Char-cool wala biryani

Contrary to what F&B big shots have to say, the small players seem to be loving OTT food apps. “Unki wajah se humara mast business ho raha hai,” says Rizwan Khan, owner of this late-night restaurant. Despite selling dishes at a loss of 14 to 20 per cent, to make room for deep discounts, sales are soaring online, Khan explains. And even as late as 2 am, the seating space above is teeming with Kurla residents. Khan started the restaurant after falling in love with the food at dhabas in far off Bhiwandi, and to cater to youngsters late at night. Here, the bestseller is chicken koyla biryani, an unusual offering where a piece of burning coal is placed inside a handi of the flavourful rice. A radiant serving of fine long-grain basmati, piquant with garam masala and a tinge of smokiness, this plateful is a burst of flavours.

At Mughal Dhaba, near Kalpana Cinema, Kurla West.

Time 7 pm to 4 am

Call 8291807774

Cost Rs 140 (for half plate); Rs 250 (for full plate)

Sweet dreams are made of cream

Afzal Khan’s family has been in the fresh juice business for decades. As the fourth-generation owner, Khan has added variety by including pizzas and sandwiches to the menu. It’s 2.15 am, a married couple, a drunk and us wait patiently for our orders. We opt for their bestseller fruit cream, which is a luscious bowl of fresh, thick cream, elevated with the addition of seasonal fruits. We try the custard apple variant and soak in the dairy goodness of the sweet treat.

At Kurla Juicy Hut, beside Kalpana Cinema.

Time Open all day

Call 7400260452

Cost Rs 170

Treat yourself

Mohammed Ali Road’s famous JJ Jalebi has an outpost for foodies in the suburbs. We often visit the outlet post dinner to treat ourselves to their rich phirni, served in clay katoris, just the way it should be. We love the smooth texture and the fact that the dessert is not overtly sweet. We highly recommend this place.

At JJ Jalebi, Lal Bahadur Shastri Marg, Kurla West.

Time 1 pm to 1 am

Call 8080629202

Cost Rs 30

