Mumbai Food: Tardeo cafe offers vegan and gluten-free dishes

The Tardeo cafe's thoughtful menu pushes the envelope to serve vegan, gluten-free and popular dishes with flair

Spinach water chestnut and hara pyaaz momo

Purple and teal coloured tiles lead us into Fab Café in Tardeo. They form a floral pattern that blooms into parts of the wall, creating a fresh cocoon away from the maddening crowd of Nana Chowk. We settle into a table, warmly lit by a jute lamp shade. The batik print cushions remind us of a top we had picked up from the store.

We arrive early evening and the space is radiant with natural light. We scour through the menu, realising it has changed since we first visited in January. Some dishes like the coconut soup are no longer available, but there are many healthy options to choose from.

We opt for a turmeric aamla and ganna shot (Rs 110). It comes in a teacup, on a saucer decorated with a marigold flower. The shot has the coarseness of the haldi and aamla which is offset by the sweet jaggery.

We are not ravenously hungry, so we call for a spinach water chestnut and hara pyaaz momo (Rs 250). Vegan and gluten free, the coating is made with jackfruit flour. The chutneys are fiery made with red garlic and spinach and chives.

We decide to revisit the mutton galouti kebab (Rs 350) but are not too happy with the with the flavour which is overpowered by elaichi. The buckwheat (kuttu) bread takes some chewing, too. The café has mixed clientele, ranging from a mother-daughter duo catching up to septuagenarian friends meeting and professionals brainstorming over work.

For dessert, we try the mango cashew nut tart (Rs 325), which is prettily plated. Inside a near-perfect circle of jaggery dust sits an isosceles triangle. The spoon dips into the heavy batter and lands on a caramelised nutty base of walnut and almonds. The mango has a summery freshness and the cashewnut adds a rich sweetness. The base uplifts this raw preparation and we are likely to order it again next time.

Time 8.30 am to 10.30 pm

At Le Plazzo Tower, August Kranti Marg, Wadi, off Kemps Corner Bridge, Tardeo.

Call 33951522

The Guide first reviewed Fab Cafe in January 2018. We conduct select, anonymous follow-ups to assess maintenance of standards

