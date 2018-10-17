Mumbai Food: Thane seafood festival promises to be a fish lover's delight

food

On offer is a lavish spread comprising 15 starters, five fish curries, three rice-based dishes, including the popular prawn and fish biryani.

Pomfret gravy Malwani

As the last leg of the monsoon bids the city a stormy farewell, fish-lovers from across the city, and especially the eastern suburbs, can look forward to treating their taste buds to this year's freshest catch at the Unlimited Fish Festival. Organised by Surinder Catering Services, the festival will treat fish-lovers to an assortment of regional, continental and oriental delicacies, so you can expect more than 25 dishes cooked to perfection by experienced chefs. On offer is a lavish spread comprising 15 starters, five fish curries, three rice-based dishes, including the popular prawn and fish biryani.

Fresh, not frozen

The highlight of the festival is undoubtedly fish, which the organisers claim is delivered fresh to them by a trusted vendor. "Despite the city's extensive coastline, many restaurants still rely on frozen fish. Any seasoned fish-lover will tell the difference in taste. Our goal is to bring fresh catch from prime fishing areas, including Bombay High," says Pratish Ambekar, managing director of Surinder Catering Services. The best catch from these areas, he tells us, is usually directly exported, with most of the city's supplies coming from other areas in Dahanu and Palghar. With this festival, the organisers hope to showcase the massive difference that fresh, locally-sourced fish like pomfret and surmai can make to a dish. All varieties of prawns on offer are sourced from the deep sea instead of farms, he says, which also adds more flavour. The huge variety on offer also lends an interesting perspective to the various ways in which fish is cooked and eaten across the country.

The world on your plate

"While coconut is commonly used across several cuisines, the manner in which it is utilised differs vastly across regions. Konkani cuisine, for instance, uses both dry and wet coconut. South Indian fare, on the other hand, almost entirely uses fresh coconut, while Amritsari fish curries combine coconut with a lush tomato and onion puree. So, the style of preparation makes a difference to the final outcome," Ambekar explains. And if a quick and tasty geography lesson isn't what makes this festival worth visiting, then the affordable prices definitely should.

On: October 19, 20 and 21, 11.30 am to 11.30 pm

At: Ritz Banquet, Ghodbunder Road, Thane West.

Call: 7045012301

Cost: Rs 999 to Rs 1,699

