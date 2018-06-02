Mumbai Food: These home chefs offers food with jars filled with goodness

In addition to being privy to food secrets from four generations of their Parsi families, Kotwal is a Le Cordon Bleu (Sydney) graduate and has worked for chef Matt Moran at The Sydney Opera House



The duo also shares recipes that can be easily recreated at home

"Why should Indians depend on an international hot sauce like Tabasco or sriracha when they can use a hot sauce that caters to their palate and uses local ingredients?" This is a question cousins Marina Kotwal and Leah Poonawala want to ask city foodies. In a bid to change the scene, the duo launched Sticky Sugo (sugo means sauce in Italian), a hot sauce brand that only uses local ingredients.



Leah Poonawala and Marina Kotwal

In addition to being privy to food secrets from four generations of their Parsi families, Kotwal is a Le Cordon Bleu (Sydney) graduate and has worked for chef Matt Moran at The Sydney Opera House, and at Lower Parel's The Bombay Canteen for chef Thomas Zacharias. Poonawala is a fitness enthusiast and a psychology major. They offer hot sauces in two spice levels, classic and extra hot, with no sugar or additives. Champions of local produce, they use easily available ingredients such as tamarind, ghee, Guntur chillis and apples. The duo tells us that the sauces can be added to just about anything — eggs, sandwiches, idli or even instant noodles. It all started when they posted a sauce recipe video on social media on cooking healthy without compromising on the flavour and they realised that though people loved the recipe, they were just too lazy to make it. That's when they decided to bottle it.

For those who do have the time to experiment in the kitchen, they regularly post recipes on their accounts for you to try at home. They deliver across the city.

Long on to stickysugo.com

Call 7045054883

Cost Rs 300

Sweet paradise

Sauces don't need to be hot; a sweet tooth indulgence is all you need to make your weekend happier. Started by a Bandra couple, Zany's Artisan Food offers dessert sauces — banoffee, apple caramel and Belgian chocolate sauce — which can be used to make a host of desserts and smoothies, as salad dressing, or can even be enjoyed on their own. To further indulge your sweet tooth, the couple also bakes an array of cookies.

Available on zanys.in and scootsy.com

Call 9820113133

Cost Rs 360 onwards

Go on a picnic

Picnic food for us has always been the imagery created by Enid Blyton in her children's novels — homely, simple and delicious. If you wish to create an elaborate basket for yourself, call The Picnik Basket to home-deliver a batch of fresh sauces and pastes. For a fiery kick, try their traditional barbecue sauce, and if you are craving something sweet, order a salted caramel sauce. They also offer peanut butter, onion marmalade, cranberry mustard, peri peri mayo, and even Thai curry pastes if you want to whip up something in a jiffy.

Available on scootsy.com

Call 9987687005

Cost Rs 300 onwards

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates