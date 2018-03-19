Mumbai Food: This cosy new dessert place in Mahim lives up to its name

We find an array of sundaes, coffees and teas, hot chocolate offerings, chillers, smoothies, waffles, pancakes, fondues and choco shakes, apart from pastas, pizzas, tartlets, burgers and other snack food



Strawberry waffle

As the doors of the pantry swing open, the luscious aroma of chocolate wafts through the air and perfumes The Chocolate Heaven, a newly opened café in Mahim. Like an image out of a glossy cookbook, the chocolate mud pot (`320) flits temptingly past us to another table. The sinful shake comes topped with a tower of rich whipped cream, adorned with chocolate sticks and other irresistible garnishes.



Ferrero Rocher sundae

It isn’t just the aroma and presentation of the dishes that win us over, but the decor too. Colourful but empty photo frames reminiscent of the sitcom Friends grace the walls. We peruse the menu and it’s a chocoholic’s dream come true. We find an array of sundaes, coffees and teas, hot chocolate offerings, chillers, smoothies, waffles, pancakes, fondues and choco shakes, apart from pastas, pizzas, tartlets, burgers and other snack food.

To make a meal of it, we start with the Mexican tartlets (`220). Four large tartlets come served on a black rectangular platter while a purple cabbage garnish makes for a beautiful contrast. We bite into the crisp tartlet covered with a generous casing of melted cheese. It comes filled with beans cooked in a delicious tangy tomato sauce, with jalapeno flavouring to add bite. The dish is large enough for two people.

We wash the cheesy dish down with a lychee smoothie (Rs 170), which comes served in what resembles a glass milk bottle. The flavours of the fruit come through distinctly in every sip.

Next, we dig right into the Ferrero Rocher sundae (Rs 220). It comes in a large-mouthed glass chalice, where the insides of the glass are smeared in streaks of dark chocolate sauce. It also holds chocolate ice-creamâÂÂÂÂtopped with crushed Ferrero Rocher truffles. We savour it slowly as we allow the ice-cream to swivel and coat the palate, only to give way to the thick sauce and the nutty flavour of the truffles.

Bursting at the seams, and yet addicted, we go for the strawberry waffle Rs 230), where freshly cut strawberries - as they are in season - border a hot waffle, each square of which comes carefully filled with sweet fruit syrup. Icing sugar is drizzled on the plate, while a side of vanilla ice cream comes served in a smaller bowl. The ice cream balances the sweet syrup as the strawberries add a tangy hint, making each bite create havoc on the palate.

Not quite done with this chocolate heaven, we decide to take away its famous pancake. The fluffy pancakes come packaged in a see-through plastic box, while a smaller container holds maple syrup, and another similar one holds vanilla ice cream. Next morning, the pancakes are just as fluffy after heating, and together with the maple syrup and ice-cream, makes for a perfect start to the day.

Timings: 9 am to 1 am

At: The Chocolate Heaven, Shop no 96, Cadell Road, Mahim

Call: 7021445221

