Mumbai Food: This Mexican food festival has a bar takeover by top bartenders

Lower Parel's Mexican eatery Xico is hosting a party on the Mexican festival, Cinco De Mayo. The restaurant will be serving a festive menu that includes margaritas, palomas and cocktails infused with tequila and mezcal, served by three of Asia's top bartenders, Peter Chua, Michael Callahan and Arijit Bose, the masterminds behind Singapore's 28 Hong Kong Street, ranked 25 on a list of the world's 50 best bars and number four among Asia's 50 best bars in 2017. As they get your spirits high with their concoctions, DJ A-Train, a turntable artiste from Miami, will help you burn up the dance floor. Also, don't miss out on Xico's taqueria-styled menu by chef Jason Hudanish, who will serve up gaucamole, flautas, empanadas, tacos, tostadas, quesadillas and pasteles.

On May 5, 8 pm onwards

at Xico, Trade View Building,

Lower Parel.

CALL 809787944

