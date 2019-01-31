Mumbai Food: This new cool place in SoBo has some lip-smacking food!

food

An eatery and bar in Kala Ghoda is keeping the hype alive with its lip-smacking food and relaxed ambience

Classic Indian non-veg pizza

If a millennial uses the word 'aesthetic' in any context, even if you're standing near a trash can, please just take it as a compliment. For, when we walk into an eatery and bar in Kala Ghoda with a couple of friends on a weekday, that's the word they stop at. "Duh, this place is called Millennials for a reason," we reply. Our friends have arrived after scouting through Colaba for clothes, we've crossed the Bandra-Worli Sea Link after a hectic day at work — you get the drift, we're really hungry.

The place is dimly lit with chandeliers and a mix of warm-toned furniture and a bar area. It seems like the mandatory hangout spot in every teen sitcom — we're thinking of The Brew in Pretty Little Liars. We get to our seats and a group next to us is on a selfie parade, so we're sure in a locality frequented by public intellectuals, this place does not have to justify its name. We take a quick glance at the menu that comes with a variety of dishes, as wide as its A3 size, and order the bacon shots (Rs 475) and classic Indian non-veg pizza (Rs 295).



Bacon shots

The shots arrive first and surprisingly, it isn't like the traditional variety that has the fried bacon wrapped around a filling. Here, strips of bacon are topped with mac and cheese, and the dish is an instant hit. The macaroni is cooked perfectly, and the bacon retains its taste despite the heavy dose of cheddar sauce. Next, we make space for the pizza, which smells like its straight out of a kadhai. If eating chicken tikka masala laid on a pizza base was a crime, then we're happy to be guilty. The thin crispy crust offsets the spicy topping.



Wild vegetable risotto

After the overload of meat, we order the wild vegetable risotto (Rs 425), and it doesn't disappoint. Fused in with broccoli, zucchini, tomato, bell peppers, the risotto's consistency is smooth. By now, we are convinced that it takes more than a group of three people to do justice to the food here because of the sizeable portions — and there aren't many places in this area that are generous. Because we can't leave without dessert, we ask for the menu again, and their response is a tad disappointing at 11 pm. They don't have anything for desert, despite a tiny section of brownies and truffle on the menu.



Toblerone shake

So, we settle for a Toblerone shake (Rs 225) and blueberry pancakes with maple syrup and whipped cream (Rs 325). The shake is average, and we would really appreciate if the Toblerone wasn't reduced to faint traces. The pancakes though, are fluffy and delicious. It's moist so the blueberry jam sits in well.



Blueberry pancakes

We leave satisfied, knowing that we got more bang for our buck — and it's value only appreciates when you bring more people to the table.

Even a month later, our experience is still fresh in our memory, and we stop by, this time, for a drink on a Sunday night. The venue is packed, and we're lucky to find a seat by the bar. We order the gates of Colombia (Rs 675) — a special cocktail of fresh basil, whisky and pineapple juice. It's just what we needed to revive our spirits, and is a good option for those who stray away from whisky-based cocktails for the fright of it being too strong. And like our head, the space is buzzing, too. After a session of hardcore Western pop music, there's a live band playing Bollywood tracks from the early 2000s. So, you can't feel out of place here, even if you're not a millennial.

TIME 11 am to 12 am

AT 105, Mumbai Samachar Marg, Kala Ghoda, Fort

CALL 9769037570

