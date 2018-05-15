Mumbai Food: Top 3 mango menus to try

The Guide picks three must-try mango menus in restaurants around Mumbai

Pulp reality

Imagine a mango margarita, where fresh mangoes are marinated in tequila and lime juice. That's what you will get at a restaurant in a mall, apart from quirky dishes like a tangy alfredo mango pasta.

On 12 pm to 12.30 am

At The British Brewing Company, Palladium, Lower Parel. Call 39698190

Aam-chi Mumbai

A Powai eatery has revamped its menu to suit the season and is serving dishes including mango and basil bruschetta, tacos with mango and avocado salsa, and shrimp with mango curry served with coconut rice.

Time 7 am to 1.30 am

At Rhythm — The Beatle, Orchard Avenue, Powai.

Call 40895022

Mango goes global

Dig into a variety of mango dishes with Indian and international flavours at a SoBo five-star, including mango and pistachio ravioli, Kesar badam cupcake and mango macaroons with stuffed mango ganache.

Time Open 24x7 at Hotel Marine Plaza, New Marine Lines, Churchgate.

Call 22851212

