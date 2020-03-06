Mumbai: Food truck association wants a say in policy

The association representing the food truck businesses on Thursday said they want a say in drafting the policy to roll out more mobile eateries on the streets of Mumbai. The BMC's general body met on Thursday to discuss the Food Truck Policy to be implemented under the government's nightlife plan.

Ashesh L Sajnani, the founder of Bombay Food Truck and The Food Truck Association (TFTA), said, "Though it's a great initiative by the BMC to have a Food Truck Policy, we hope to read the policy soon because we only know what we have read in the newspapers and online blogs. It would also help if the BMC were to include TFTA and food truck owners in discussions while drafting the policy."

Sajnani said there are about 55 to 65 food trucks in the city at present, "unless you would count small vans like food trucks". "I think these should be operational 24X7," he added. The BMC has planned to allot timings to each food truck operator depending on the location and traffic.

National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI) President Anurag Katriar recalled their previous meeting with government officials with regards to the Food Truck Policy and said, "At that time, the idea was to not allow three to four trucks in every ward, but in five locations across the city, including Juhu Chowpatty, Nariman Point and BKC... I feel placing five food trucks across 24 wards might be a bit of overkill since it is unknown territory." He also raised doubts about

the hygiene and seating at these spots.

However, Riyaaz Amlani, CEO of Impresario Entertainment & Hospitality Pvt Ltd, believes the idea could go a long way in enhancing Mumbai's image as a vibrant world city, "It will be great for tourism as well as for citizens. It's also a great opportunity to showcase our culinary heritage to the world."

Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani reiterated that the food trucks won't be allowed to operate 24x7. "Every licence holder will get different and fixed time slots as per the location and requirements. For instance, in a locality like BKC or Nariman Point, where there is a crowd in the day time and vacant spaces at night, the probable timing for food trucks will be after evening," he said.

Clarifying about the 24X7 concept, an official from BMC's Shops and Establishments Department said, "While a shop can be open 24x7 as per the Shops and Establishments Act, the government can restrict the timings according to the nature of the shop and location."

With inputs from Prajakta Kasale

