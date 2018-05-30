Search

Mumbai Food: Try out some blue tea to ease stress

May 30, 2018, 07:32 IST | The Guide Team

This tea also helps cleanse the body and works as an anti-aging agent

Blue Amore

Try out some blue tea made with blue pea powder, which compliments salads and pastas. This tea also helps cleanse the body and works as an anti-aging agent. With a curious fragrance of steamed rice, a cup of this tea will help ease stress. For some instant magic, add a twist of lemon and watch it turn from blue to purple. Sound tea-licious, doesn't it?
COST: Rs 599

