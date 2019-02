food

One can expect fiery flavours from the Chettinad region of Tamil Nadu

South Indian cuisine comprises a diverse mix of influences and flavours. Bringing a slice of this diversity is home chef Rumya and Thirsty City 127 as part of a collaboration with home-dining experience, Authenticook. This will be part of the second edition of Thirsty Gastronome.

For this edition, one can expect fiery flavours from the Chettinad region of Tamil Nadu. Speaking about the pop-up, Rumya, who will dip into her grandmother's recipes, shares, "The food being prepared is simple, traditional and yet flavourful. The distinct flavours are from pepper (sourced from the family farm) and curry leaves. There are generous amounts of tamarind and homemade podi (masala powder), which will be used in all the preparations."

On March 3, 12 pm to 5 pm

At Thirsty City 127, Todi Mills, Mathuradas Mill Compound, Tulsi Pipe Road, Lower Parel.

Call 9136942030

Log on to authenticook.com

Cost Rs 2,500 (with alcohol); Rs 1,800 (without alcohol)

