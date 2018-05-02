Mumbai Food: Want to try a selfie coffee?

Grab a cuppa with your face staring back at you or a message printed on it



The glass with the writer's face printed on cream

For a while now, photo-printed cakes have been our go-to option while hunting for a quirky something or to create a special photo memory. And though we aren't fans of taking selfies, the novelty factor of getting our face printed on a cappuccino got us all excited to try out the selfie coffee at #Selfieccino. Its owner Jesal Desai claims that they are the first company to launch it in the city. In addition to coffees, the café also offers bubble waffles, churros, thick shakes and a few other beverages. We decide to opt for a coffee-based drink but on a sweltering day, we give the warm cappuccino a skip and opt for a mocha frappe (`300) instead. All you have to do is Whatsapp an image of whatever you wish to print, to the café's number and they will instantly print it once the coffee is ready (prep time varies based on the crowd at the cafe).

For warm coffees, the selfie is directly printed on froth. For the cold version, it's printed on a layer of whipped cream. It takes just about five seconds to print the photo, and the inks don't change the taste of the coffee. While the coffee was good, we could have done with a thinner layer of the whipped cream. The print quality is also surprisingly clear.

So if you don't mind paying 100 extra bucks for your next cup of coffee, the selfie coffee is worth a try.

TIME 10 am to 1 am

AT #Selfieccino, Kala Ghoda.

CALL 30151899

also AT Aromas Cafe, Oshiwara, Andheri West.

