Mumbai Food: Warli community's feast on Aarey Forest Day

food

Savour traditional fare by the Warli community at Aarey Forest Day this Saturday

For centuries, the Warli community has inhabited the forests of Aarey that dot the northern fringes of Mumbai. In the recent past, attempts have been made to introduce their largely unknown cuisine to the rest of us in a sensitive manner. Now, the women from the tribe will whip up meals comprising signatures like sweet steamed modaks, thecha and zavla or dried shrimp, a coastal Maharashtrian dish.

The lunch menu comprises dal, uniquely made with pumpkin, stuffed brinjals, janglee salad, local rice, mixed vegetables, and ragi roti. Non-vegetarians may try fried bombil, and fish and chicken curry. What also sets this meal apart is the use of firewood for cooking. "These women use vegetables that grow around them and don't use chopping boards," informs Cassandra Nazareth, the event's organiser, adding, "Normally, we have lunches in the villages. We are organising an offsite meal for the first time thanks to the smokeless chullahs they are using."

There's also a breakfast which includes poha, kokum and black bubble tea, followed by a complimentary talk on Ayurveda. While there, sign up for the modak and Warli art workshops.

Time November 17, 10 am to 11.30 am (breakfast), 1 pm to 3 pm (lunch); 11.30 am to 12.30 pm and 3 pm to 4 pm (modak workshop); 11.30 am to 12.30 pm; 2 pm to 3 pm; 3 pm to 4 pm (art workshop)

At Pioneer Hall, Bandra West. CALL 9820224450

Cost Rs 250 to Rs 750

