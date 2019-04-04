Mumbai Food: What sweet things are made of

food

The Clearing House Bakery will satiate the healthy and the hearty seeker of guilt

Chocolate Nutella Crunch

We are feeling indulgent on an office day, and while the mood for something sweet is common, healthy and sinful demands clash. The Clearing House Bakery menu, thank god, is divided into two: healthy bakes and indulgent cakes. For the ingredient conscious, we order Gluten-free Carrot and Pineapple Cake (Rs 500) and for the classic, chocolate-craving ninjas we agree upon Five-inch Dark Chocolate Nutella Crunch (Rs 1,100). A later chat with Husna Jumani, pastry chef reveals how the bakery stemmed from the demand of cakes from their menu even when they didn't have a dedicated bakery.



Carrot Cake

"I like to bake things I will eat," she smiles, adding, "we don't follow trends but today people are conscious of certain ingredients. Instead of stevia, I prefer to use coconut sugar, as it enhances the taste," the IHM alumni has earlier worked at Indigo and Ellipsis. "My favourite is the banana bread and chocolate hazelnut praline cake." We approve the contrast.

As for our indulgence, the carrot and pineapple cake is a balance of dense and airy, giving us a wholesome bite without being over-indulgence. The Nutella crunch is the kind you want to eat in your room alone without cutlery and carefree abandon. A perfect lift me up, the two offerings are wiped out clean in minutes.

At: 13-15, Calicut Rd, Ballard Estate, Fort

Call: 22657007

Order: 24-hour notice for restaurant pick-ups and 36 hours for Scootsy.com

Note: The Clearing House didn't know it was us. The Guide reviews anonymously and pays for its meals

