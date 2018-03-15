Mumbai: For this Gudi Padwa, Khotachiwadi locals to go beyond scrubbing their own floors

To participate in a mammoth clean-up drive with BMC on Saturday, Girgaum's Khotachiwadi residents to spruce up all lanes, every nook and cranny



Gudi Padwa

A grand Gudi Padwa celebration in Girgaum's Khotachiwadi is an annual tradition. But this year, the eve of the Maharashtrian new year will see something new — a massive clean-up drive for which residents will go beyond their own four walls and unite with civic officials, to make all their gullies spic and span.

It is said to be a precursor to a mega heritage revival plan, which is being drafted by the local ward office. The D ward officer had approached Khotachiwadi residents, asking them to participate in the drive. BMC officials said the residents have agreed, and they will have support from civic body's staff, as well as be provided all the required equipment.



The clean-up drive said to be a precursor to a mega heritage revival plan. FILE PIC

Cleanliness & godliness

A resident, James Ferreira, said, "We had held a meeting with BMC officials and will conduct the drive on Saturday." V P Mote, assistant municipal commissioner of D ward, said, "When we approached the residents with the idea, they were more than willing to be a part of it. The entire area, all bylanes, will be cleaned."

An ode to the old

The BMC has also discussed the heritage revival plan with the residents. Pavements in the area are likely to be redone like they were in the olden times, and the culture from then revisited by organising events, wherein photos of Khotachiwadi could be put on display for the younger generation's awareness.

A preliminary feasibility plan of this project will be submitted to the civic chief on Friday. Mote said, "We are working on reviving the heritage precinct and readying the proposal. Once we have a go-ahead from the civic chief, we will appoint consultants for the project."

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates