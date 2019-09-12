Mumbai: Foreigners in huge numbers throng 'Ganesh Visarjan' procession

A lot of foreigners from across the globe thronged Mumbai to take part in the 'Ganesh Visarjan' procession which were carried out in the city on Thursday.



One of the foreigners, hailing from Bangkok told news agency ANI, "This is the third time that I came along with my friends here to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi. I can't explain our love for Lord Ganesha. That's the sole reason why we are in Mumbai during these days."



"If we get chance to visit India again during these festivals, we'll definitely come," she added.



Another foreigner said, "In Thailand, a lot of people follow Buddhism. However, we respect the Hindu religion because it is much older than Buddhism. The religions are for heart and soul and Lord Ganesha is in our souls. All I ask from Ganesha is to preserve peace in the world."



Anant Chaturdashi, also known as Ganesh Visarjan is a festival that occurs 10 days after Ganesh Chaturthi. The festival is celebrated to bid a goodbye to Ganesha and await his arrival until next year.

(with inputs from ANI)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get the latest updates