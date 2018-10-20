Mumbai: Forest officer runs over biker, is thrashed by locals

national

The car crashed into Ibrahim Karajgi's (left) bike, killing him instantly

A 35-year-old chief printer with a Gujarati daily lost his life when a speeding car ran him over on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway on Friday. He was on his way home on his bike.

Police said the driver, a forest department official, instead of taking the deceased to a hospital, started shouting at the people who had gathered after the incident.

The deceased was identified as Ibrahim Karajgi, who lived at Avenue Building in Naigaon East. The incident took place at Bafama area opposite Pappu Gaushala near his house at Naigaon East on Friday evening.



The car was allegedly being driven by Manish Mahale

Thrashed badly, driver flees

According to police sources, Karajgi was on his way home after Friday prayers on his bike, when an Ertiga car crashed into him from the rear, and then ran him over. After the incident, the driver started shouting at the local residents who had gathered to help. They, however, caught him and thrashed him badly. He managed to flee but left his mobile phone and car behind.

Friends and neighbours of Karajgi who were informed by locals later, took him to a nearby hospital. Police said he had died on the spot. During enquiry it was revealed that the Ertiga car, which was seized by the police, was registered in the name of Manish Mahale. It was found that Mahale, who was driving, was a forest officer attached to the Thane division. He was in uniform.



Asif Karajgi, Karajgi's brother-in-law

Police speak

"As the incident took place in Naigaon, which comes under Waliv police station's jurisdiction, we registered the case under relevant sections of IPC and transferred it for further investigation to them," said Vaibhav Shingare from Kashimira police station.

Asif Karajgi, 28, Karajgi's brother-in-law said, "Ibrahim was alive but Mahale, whom locals tried to talk to, began to flaunt the fact that he was an officer. He shouted at them. Locals then thrashed him. Had Mahale instead tried to help Ibrahim, he might have been alive. An ambulance was called, but it arrived 25 minutes later. A person like Mahale should get the strictest punishment."

