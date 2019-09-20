Mumbai: Forest officials raze temple inside Tungareshwar

Days after a forest department team demolished an illegal ashram at Tungareshwar Wildlife Sanctuary, they took action against another illegal structure, which has been posing a threat to the forest for the past five years. On September 17, forest officials razed a temple and a cowshed located on Majivali range. In the coming days, the department plans to take strict action against those trying to encroach upon the sanctuary area.



According to forest department officials, Chandip resident Santosh Tiwari alias Parshuram Baba had allegedly encroached upon the area on Majivali range and constructed the temple and cowshed five years ago.

"Time and again notices were sent to Tiwari but he did not remove the structures. So we had to take action against him. A case has been registered in the matter as per law," said a forest department official.

Post demolition of the Balyogi Sadanand Maharaj ashram last month, forest officials had increased patrolling in the area to ensure that encroachments did not come up inside the sanctuary again. They plan to completely close down two roads that led to the ashram – one from the Vasai highway side and the other from the Vajreshwari road direction. According to sources, the ashram workers had illegally constructed both the mud roads so that followers could easily reach the place.

